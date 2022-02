The San Jose Sharks play host the Vancouver Canucks, in round two of this divisional rivalry matchup where both teams are less than stellar on the year so far. Both in the bottom three in the Pacific Division, the Canucks have a slight advantage of being two points ahead of the Sharks with 50 total. These teams have played only once before so far this season where the Canucks came out on top 5-2. It’s time to continue our NHL odds series with a Canucks-Sharks prediction and pick.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO