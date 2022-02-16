10 Best Cajun/Creole Seasonings in Acadiana as Voted on by You

Jude Walker

What we're about to write about is messy. We apologize in advance. But sometimes you have to get dirty to find the answers to the really tough questions.

Recently, on our social media pages, we posed the following simple, yet loaded question:

"WHAT'S YOUR GO-TO CAJUN/CREOLE SEASONING?"

Little did we know that "thems some fightin' words!" But that's ok, we know it's all in good fun.

Cajuns have been spicing up their foods with their own unique blends of seasoning since they've been cooking. And it seems that everyone has their own special concoction of seasoning.

However, it probably wasn't until the early '70s that we were able to pick up mass-produced cans of seasoning on store shelves. We can all thank Tony Chachere for that.

In 1972, after "retiring" from two previous occupations, Chachere published his first cookbook, Cajun Country Cookbook. It was in that cookbook that his recipe for his Original Creole Seasoning first appeared. The public's response to that book led him to start Tony Chachere's Creole Foods.

And the rest you can probably say is "creole seasoning history." (Ok, that's hokie, but you get the idea.)

Fast forward 50 years and you can't go to any grocery store, gas station, gift shop and the like without running into a plethora of Cajun and/or Creole seasoning options.

Nowadays you can enjoy these wonderful seasonings tweaked to the way you like it - less salt, more heat, a pinch more of garlic, and all points in between.

We received hundreds of responses regarding your favorite Cajun/Creole seasoning. Close to 100 different brands were mentioned.

The results are in and here are the top 10 vote-getters among our listeners in this highly unscientific social media poll.