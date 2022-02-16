ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

2022 Le Festival De Mardi Gras a Lafayette Music Line-Up Released

By Jude Walker
 3 days ago
Le Festival de Mardi Gras a Lafayette, Facebook

We are less than two weeks away from Mardi Gras Day and that means we’ve got plenty of parades, chicken runs, Mardi Gras balls, and many other festivities leading up to the big day.

One of the biggest celebrations in all of Acadiana is Le Festival de Mardi Gras a Lafayette at Cajun Field and we’re happy to announce that the fun will be returning.

The festivities will kick off on Friday, February 25 with the new Covid Heroes Parade, which will roll at 6:30 pm down Lafayette’s traditional parade route starting at Pontiac Point and ending at Cajun Field.

Le Festival de Mardi Gras a Lafayette, Facebook

All the other Lafayette parades on Mardi Gras weekend will also end at Cajun Field, so it’s a great place to catch some throws and then enjoy the festival’s entertainment.

Check Out the Complete 2022 Mardi Gras Parade Schedule for Lafayette and the Acadiana Area

Of course, the midway will return with lots of great rides, games and carnival food. Ride all day wristbands will available for purchase on the following dates and times:

Friday, February 25: 5:00 pm – 11:00 pm
Sunday, February 27: 1:00 pm – 11:00 pm
Monday, February 28: 12:00 pm – 6:00 pm

If you purchase your wristbands online before February 24 at midnight it’s just $25. (Armbands will be $30 after February 24 online and at the event.) To purchase those wristbands online, click here .

As always, live music is what many festival-goers are looking forward to enjoying. In addition to the main soundstage, there will be a music and food tent with live music as well.

While the tent music line-up has not been announced yet, we do have the complete Main Soundstage line-up for all the nights of the festival.

Friday, February 25, 2022

6:30 pm – Three Thirty-Seven
9:00 pm – Covid Heroes Ceremony
9:30 pm – L.A. Roxx

Saturday, February 26, 2022

6:00 pm – TBA
8:30 pm – Lainey Wilson
9:45 pm – Lil Nate

Sunday, February 27, 2022

5:00 pm – Michael Scott Boudreaux and The Big Band
7:00 pm – Temple of Syrinx (Rush Tribute Band)
9:00 pm – Chee Weez

Monday, February 28, 2022

6:30 pm – Clay Cormier & The Highway Boys
9:00 pm – Wayne Toups

Tuesday, March 1, 2022

11:00 am – Trailer Made
1:30 pm – Peterbilt Revival
4:00 pm – Dustin Sonnier

