EWZS, usually showing wider fluctuations and being less politically affected, is currently one of the most promising indexes for investment in the LATAM region. In January 2022, Brazil became one of the most attractive investment destinations. The EWZ index, which tracks the performance of the largest Brazilian companies, rose by 24.3% from the local low recorded on January 5. The ILF index, made up primarily of Brazilian and Mexican companies, showed a 16.7% growth from the December 20's low. Along with this, we recommend paying closer attention to another index consisting of the Brazilian small-cap companies - EWZS. Since the beginning of the year, it has grown by 24%. Under our estimates, it should surpass both EWZ and ILF in terms of return over H1 2022.

STOCKS ・ 5 HOURS AGO