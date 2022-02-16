ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Ripple price analysis: XRP down to $0.837 as bearish development continues

By Aamir Sheikh
cryptopolitan.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRipple price analysis is bearish today. Strong resistance is found at $0.862. Support for XRP/USD is present at $0.818. The recent Ripple price analysis is showing signs of bearish activity, as the bears have returned back to the price charts. After spiking high earlier, the price went down during the last...

www.cryptopolitan.com

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Gold futures settle below $1,900, but gain for the week

Gold futures fell on Friday to settle below the $1,900 mark, but still gained just over 3% for the week. While "war fears dominate the headlines, I believe the main driving force behind this rally remains rising inflation," said Peter Spina, president and chief executive officer at GoldSeek.com, adding that there may be a $20 "war premium" already built into gold prices. Gold may "swing and pullback" from the $1,900 mark, but "as we have seen for the last weeks, pullbacks get bought and the price reverses higher," said Spina. "The trend is up, and the gold price can quickly continue climbing here to its next technical price target of $1,920." April gold fell $2.20, or 0.1%, to settle at $1,899.80 an ounce after touching a high at $1,905 - the highest intraday level for a most-active contract since June of last year, FactSet data show. For the week, prices were up 3.1%, FactSet data show.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

What Will Be Tomorrow's Gold And Silver Price?

Gold and silver may be looking to make some big moves at the end of this week, as the heavyweight of inflation data is released. US inflation is released on Thursday, and investors will immediately be trying to determine what the results and the subsequent commentary from Fed officials could mean for gold and silver. As it stands, the market is expecting US inflation (YoY to January) to be 7.3%, and for the US Federal Reserve to strongly signal a rate hike of 0.25% in its next meeting, to be implemented in March.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Price Analysis#Price Level#Ripple#The Xrp Usd#Ma#Rsi
Benzinga

Dogecoin Does It Again, Hits Yet Another Major Milestone

What a day for Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE). The meme coin’s official Twitter account now has over three million followers. Today, Dogecoin became the second-largest crypto on the social media platform behind Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), and the Doge community was celebrating. Dogecoin’s popularity has skyrocketed with continued support from Tesla...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
MarketWatch

U.S. oil futures settle higher; natural-gas prices climb 9.5%

Oil futures rose on Wednesday to erase some of their loss from a day earlier, as uncertainty surrounding the Russia-Ukraine crisis continued. "The situation regarding Ukraine hasn't calmed down completely," with U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken claiming that there are no signs that Russia is withdrawing, said Fawad Razaqzada, market analyst at ThinkMarkets. West Texas Intermediate crude for March delivery.
TRAFFIC
Reuters

LIVE MARKETS S&P 500 futures weigh Russia relief vs PPI pop

Feb 15 - Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to you by Reuters reporters. You can share your thoughts with us at markets.research@thomsonreuters.com. S&P 500 FUTURES WEIGH RUSSIA RELIEF VS PPI POP (0900 EST/1400 GMT) U.S. equity index futures are sharply higher on Tuesday on signs...
STOCKS
TheStreet

Goldman Now Sees 7 Fed Rate Hikes in '22 After Hot Inflation Report

After Thursday’s explosive U.S. inflation report, many experts predicted the Federal Reserve would raise rates more aggressively than they previously anticipated. Goldman Sachs is part of the club, with its economists, led by Jan Hatzius, predicting seven rate hikes this year -- 0.25 percentage point at each of the Fed’s remaining meetings this year.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy