Drew Barrymore goes on 'one or two dates a year'

Vincennes Sun Commercial
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDrew Barrymore has revealed she goes on "one...

www.suncommercial.com

Popculture

Drew Barrymore Surprisingly Admits Having Open Relationship With 'Old School' Star

When two members of romantic comedy royalty get together, gossip was sure to be shared. Kate Hudson stopped by The Drew Barrymore Show, and the two actresses spilled the tea about their past relationships with the Wilson brothers. Barrymore dated Luke Wilson publicly in 1999, and Hudson dated Owen Wilson off and on after they starred in 2006's You, Me, and Dupree. Barrymore revealed in the episode that she and Wilson had an open relationship when they were together.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Drew Barrymore wins fan support with relatable parenting confession

Drew Barrymore is one of the most beloved celebrities in Hollywood for her grounded nature and charm alone, but also for her relatable moments. The actress took to social media to share a clip of herself revealing what kind of mother she really is in a newly minted challenge. With...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Drew Barrymore
Person
Will Kopelman
Mashed

Drew Barrymore's Heart-Shaped Dutch Oven Is Almost Too Cute To Use

Going out to eat at a romantic restaurant may be one of the biggest Valentine's Day traditions there is. According to Open Table, it's the second busiest day of the year for restaurants, with reservation numbers climbing up 500%. But, for those of us who are more of a homebody or who don't want to wait the additional time for a table on a busy holiday, sometimes the best date is a home-cooked meal in your own kitchen. If that's not enough to convince you, just ask John Krasinski who admittedly fell for wife Emily Blunt after she cooked Ina Garten's famous roast chicken for him. Simply put, nothing says love like sharing something you made yourself for a loved one.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Jennifer Aniston Shock: Brad Pitt’s Ex-Wife Has Regular Late-Night Calls With Lenny Kravitz? A-Listers Reportedly Planning To Go Out On A Date

Jennifer Aniston and Lenny Kravitz have allegedly been flirting with each other on the phone. Jennifer Aniston is not in a rush to date. In fact, she has been single since her divorce from Justin Theroux in 2018. The Friends star recently said that one of her realizations during the pandemic was that life is short and she’s now ready to fall in love again. But this doesn’t mean that she already has.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Here’s The Real Reason Jason Momoa And Lisa Bonet Broke Up–We’re So Surprised!

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet were once an iconic Hollywood couple, but since news broke earlier this month that the pair had split after 16 years together, fans were left wondering what went wrong. The pair, who met through a mutual friend back in 2004, shared a beautiful love story after revealing “we have been together from the day that we met,” but now sources close to the couple are sharing what really led to the end of their relationship.
CELEBRITIES
People

Melanie Griffith Celebrates 'Tenacious, Gracious, Elegant' Mom Tippi Hedren on 92nd Birthday

The legendary actress' daughter Melanie Griffith honored the milestone birthday Wednesday on Instagram with a carousel of photos of her mother from over the years. Among the images are a pair of recent photos showing off Hedren's silly side and two black-and-white pictures from her younger years, including one with a baby Griffith as they stood outside of an airplane.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
SheKnows

Julia Roberts Shared a Rare Peek Into Her Personal Life With a Sweet Birthday Photo of Husband Danny Moder

Julia Roberts and husband Danny Moder prefer to keep their home life out of the spotlight, but every once in a while, the actress gives us a tiny glimpse into their relationship. On Moder’s 53rd birthday on Jan. 31, Roberts decided to share a post with her Instagram followers in honor of his big day. The image has the cinematographer looking off in the distance under a palm tree while holding a surfboard. Moder’s wet suit shows off his muscular biceps and his athletic form — we have a feeling this handsome photo makes the Pretty Woman star swoon. She captioned...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

‘Marry Me’ Review: Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson Bring Charm to a Rom-Com That’s Mildly Preposterous and Knows It

The romantic comedy as we know it has been through four phases. It was born with “It Happened One Night” (1934), and the glory of the classic romantic-comedy period (Hepburn and Tracy and so on) was the ’30s and ’40s, though it extended into the ’50s with a movie like “Pillow Talk.” The form enjoyed a cultural resurgence starting in 1989 and ’90, with the release of “When Harry Met Sally” and “Pretty Woman.” You could call that the Age of Nora Ephron, since she kind of ruled over it; the fact that that era spawned the term “rom-com” says...
MOVIES
wonderwall.com

Halle Berry reveals the surprising way she fell in love with Van Hunt, plus more news

Halle Berry talks Van Hunt romance, 'commitment ceremony'. For Halle Berry and Van Hunt, it was love before first sight. The "Bruised" star and director, 55, recently told AARP how she fell for the Grammy-winning singer, songwriter and producer, explaining that it was intellectual long before it got physical. "Because of COVID, we spent four months talking on the phone. We were forced to only let our brains connect and discover if we had a connection before our bodies decided to get involved. I'd never done it this way," she says of Van, 51, in the outlet's February/March 2022 cover story. "We talked for hours and hours and hours and hours and never got tired. I fell in love with his mind, his conversation. I realized: I really like him. I really liked who he was, and I can't say I felt that way before." Halle added, "I really believe I've found my person. I fell in love with him before I even met him." She went on to reveal that her 8-year-old son, Maceo, gave the relationship his stamp of approval when he was suddenly inspired to make the couple official. "My son, Maceo, of his own volition did this little commitment ceremony for us in the back seat of the car," she recalled. "I think he finally sees me happy, and it's infectious. It was his way of saying, 'This is good. I like this. This makes me happy.'" The impromptu ceremony made Halle and Van well up with emotion. "I teared up, Van was fighting back tears. Even Maceo knew he'd said something poignant," she said. "It meant a lot to us. I have two children with two different fathers. Van has a son. As a mom living this modern, blended family, all I care about is that my kids are OK with the decisions I'm making."
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Sarah Jessica Parker Just Put the Final Nail in the Kim Cattrall Feud Coffin

The longstanding feud between former Sex and the City costars Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattral has continued to make headlines amid the show's recent HBO Max revival. Now, though, Parker has seemingly put the final nail in the coffin, regarding the prospect of Cattrall ever showing up in And Just Like That. While speaking to Variety, Parker was asked if she would be OK with her ex-castmate joining the cast of the news show, to which she replied, "I don't think I would, because I think there's just too much public history of feelings on her part that she's shared."
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Brad Pitt Has Reportedly Been Dating This Singer 'Under the Radar' For Months

We may or may not have a new couple alert on our hands. Despite past reports that Brad Pitt was having a tough time on the dating scene, the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood… Oscar winner has reportedly been off the market for a number of months. The latest rumor circulating around is that Pitt and Swedish singer Lykke Li are dating. How exactly did this happen? Let’s get into it. According to a source who spoke with The Sun, Pitt and Lykke Li (born Li Lykke Timotej Zachrisson) started dating sometime in the middle of last year. The Sun also...
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Looks Like Kaley Cuoco May Already Be Close To Wrapping On Her Divorce

Kaley Cuoco and her ex Karl Cook are still in the middle of splitting up, but it looks as if there may be a light at the end of the tunnel. The couple, who called it quits after three years of marriage at the beginning of September last year, recently filed some brand new paperwork that inches them much closer to being officially divorced, rather than simply consciously uncoupled.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Tom Cruise Shock: Mission: Impossible Actor Allegedly Marrying A British Woman After His Failed Attempt To Date Angelina Jolie?

Tom Cruise is, allegedly, smitten with a British woman after failing to pursue Angelina Jolie. Tom Cruise has been in a handful of relationships throughout his life. But his most recent one was with his ex-wife, Katie Holmes. It’s been 10 years since Cruise last dated someone so it’s not surprising that his fans are linking him to different celebrities.
CELEBRITIES

