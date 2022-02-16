ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chet Hanks admits growing up with famous parents was 'double-edged sword'

Hello Magazine

Nicole Kidman and daughter Bella celebrate incredible personal news

There were major celebrations in Nicole Kidman's family home on Tuesday. The star received the incredible news that she had been nominated for an Oscar for her role in Being The Ricardos – and was quick to react. WATCH: Nicole Kidman wows with incredible transformation in Being The Ricardos.
Daily Mail

Jennifer Lopez says her teenage twins Emme and Maximilian often 'criticise' her and are 'finding their own way' during difficult adolescent years: 'It's the most heartbreaking time'

Jennifer Lopez is a doting mother to teenage twins Emme and Maximilian, who will turn 14 later this month. And just like any parent, the pop star is struggling as her children go through adolescence. Speaking to Stellar magazine, the 52-year-old said: 'It is the most heartbreaking time. I thought...
Primetimer

It's strange that NBC, where This Is Us' Chrissy Metz is a star, would put Renée Zellweger in a fat suit for The Thing About Pam

"Hollywood has produced another 'unrecognizable' transformation via fat suit," says Libby Hill. "In a recent Vanity Fair interview accompanied by promotional photos, Renée Zellweger spoke about the makeup and prosthetics used to transform the Oscar-winning actress into her Pam Hupp, the average American mom who became a murderer in the upcoming NBC limited series The Thing About Pam. Being an average American woman means that Hupp is not the size of an average Hollywood actor. But instead of casting a performer that might accurately embody the role, we have Zellweger in a fat suit and calling it character building. The industry seems to be doubling down on pretending fat women don’t exist....The fact that the casting choice comes from a project on NBC is even stranger, given that it’s home to This Is Us. The series features Chrissy Metz as Kate Pearson, a bigger woman who deals openly with issues surrounding her weight and size-discrimination, one of the few examples of an overweight woman on a broadcast network. Metz herself is a tireless advocate for body positivity." As Hill notes, Zellweger's portrayal comes less than a year after Sarah Paulson was criticized for wearing a fat suit to play Linda Tripp in Impeachment: American Crime Story.
epicstream.com

Angelina Jolie Net Worth 2022: How Wealthy Is Brad Pitt's Ex?

Despite a costly divorce from Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie remains one of the wealthiest actresses. As one of the most famous actresses in Hollywood, not to mention the highest-paid, many wonder how wealthy Angelina Jolie is today. Though the Maleficent star’s divorce from Brad Pitt reportedly cost her a fortune, it can’t be denied she's still among the affluent in the business.
US Magazine

Chet Hanks Reflects on ‘Toxic’ Experience Growing Up as Tom Hanks’ Son: ‘I Wouldn’t Change My Situation’

Gaining a new perspective. While reflecting on his childhood, Chet Hanks didn’t hold back about the ups and downs of growing up with famous parents. “There’s a lot of advantages but sometimes it can be pretty weird. I got to do a lot of cool s–t that a lot of people don’t get the opportunity to do,” Chet, 31, who is the son of Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, explained in a video on his YouTube channel on Tuesday, February 15. “I got to travel the world, stay in nice hotels, fly on private planes and I’m very blessed for that. I wouldn’t change my situation.”
hotnewhiphop.com

Chet Hanks Laments Over The "Toxic" Side Of Fame As He Recounts Being Judged

He's the son of not only one, but two famous parents, but that hasn't kept Chet Hanks out of trouble. As the child of Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, Chet has enjoyed his fair share of Hollywood perks. However, in recent years, he has developed a reputation that is less like his parents and more of a Rap star as Hanks continues to work on music in hopes of climbing the charts.
thebrag.com

Dolly Parton doesn’t want to live as long as Betty White

Dolly Parton may be an adoring fan of the late Betty White, but the country crooner has revealed she hopes that she doesn’t live as long as the sassy star did. Speaking in a new interview with Access, Dolly heaped praise upon the esteemed entertainer – but added that when it comes to her demise, she hopes to go out at her peak.
