ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Mikaela Shiffrin finds strength in others’ success during challenging Olympics

By Katie Giordano
WKTV
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMikaela Shiffrin is using her friends,...

www.wktv.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Richard Kilty says he will never forgive CJ Ujah after losing Olympic medal

Richard Kilty does not believe he will ever forgive “reckless” CJ Ujah for the failed drugs test which will see him lose his Olympic silver medal.It was announced on Friday that Great Britain were being stripped of the 4x100m relay silver won at last summer’s Tokyo Games after Ujah was found to have committed an anti-doping rule violation by the Court of Arbitration for Sport.Ujah, who tested positive for the prohibited substances ostarine and S-23, said in a statement he had “unknowingly consumed a contaminated supplement” and apologised to his “team-mates, their families and support teams”.Kilty revealed Ujah had spoken...
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mikaela Shiffrin
WKTV

U.S. skaters appeal to CAS to have team medals awarded

All nine Americans who skated to silver in the figure skating team event have asked to receive their medals before the end of the 2022 Winter Olympics. Source: https://www.nbcolympics.com/news/us-skaters-appeal-cas-have-team-medals-awarded.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Winter Olympics
WKTV

2022 Olympic ski jumping in review: Slovenia stuns competition

Ski jumping at the 2022 Winter Olympics concluded with the men's team final. Underdogs Slovenia shocked fan favorites and won the most medals of the program over Norway and Germany. Source: https://www.nbcolympics.com/news/2022-olympic-ski-jumping-review-slovenia-stuns-competition.
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
WKTV

Most inspirational Olympic moments from 2022 Games

The Olympics are typically full of inspirational moments, and the 2022 Winter Games were no exception. Relive the most inspirational Olympic moments from the 2022 Winter Games. Source: https://www.nbcolympics.com/news/most-inspirational-olympic-moments-2022-games.
SPORTS
WKTV

Top Team USA moments at the 2022 Winter Olympics

Let's hear it for the stars of Team USA, especially the group of women who showered stardust on the world at the 2022 Winter Olympics. Source: https://www.nbcolympics.com/news/top-team-usa-moments-2022-winter-olympics-medals.
SPORTS
WKTV

Women supporting women at 2022 Winter Olympics

Sportsmanship is as much a hallmark of the Olympics as winning a medal, endearing athletes to fans and searing heartwarming scenes that personify the Olympic ideals of excellence, friendship and respect into memory. Source: https://onherturf.nbcsports.com/2022/02/19/2022-winter-olympics-women-supporting-women/
SPORTS
WKTV

2022 Olympic biathlon in review: Boe lives up to billing

Biathlon at the 2022 Winter Olympics concluded with the women's mass start. Norway dominated the biathlon landscape, spearheaded by Johannes Thingnes Boe. He won the final gold medal of the men's events and brought Norway's medal tally to a record breaking 15. Source: https://www.nbcolympics.com/news/2022-olympic-biathlon-review-boe-lives-billing.
SPORTS
WKTV

The Podium: Shifting gears between sports

Three athletes who compete in multiple Olympic sports join The Podium to discuss how they manage to shift gears, and whether it's worth it. Source: https://www.nbcolympics.com/news/podium-shifting-gears-between-sports.
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy