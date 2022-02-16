COVID could launch an epidemic of chronic fatigue syndrome, doctors warn: COVID-19 updates

"Broken heart syndrome" is reportedly spiking amid the coronavirus pandemic, especially among women, according to a research conducted by several top American medical centres. ABC News reports that the syndrome – which is a "potentially deadly stress-induced heart condition" – is spiking due to the coronavirus pandemic. Mark Kay Abramson, 63, was recently diagnosed with the condition – real name Takotsubo cardiomyopathy – and shared her experiences with ABC News. "My heart felt like it was pounding out of my chest," she said. "It just felt like the blood just couldn't get through the heart fast enough."She said that...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 11 DAYS AGO