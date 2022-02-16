ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atb

Member Info for ForrestGump

Life Style Extra
 2 days ago

Dao. Now that Covid has moved from pandemic to endemic, the...

www.lse.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
Life Style Extra

Member Info for keltickilla

All. Just nipped in and wow how the clientele and tones have changed since my last visit. Anyway back to the subject of this company after all that's why we frequent these forums is it not? .... Keep smiling people at least we all got out of bed this morning, which is an absolute bonus. Even more so under the current climate.
MARKETS
Life Style Extra

Member Info for metalmania

As required by the Companies Act, DX will send a copy of the Reasons to shareholders within 14 days of their receipt.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Civil Unrest#Burundi
Battalion Texas AM

Opinion: The COVID-19 Info-demic

“Ask not what your country can do for you, but what you can do for your country.” - John F. Kennedy. As we come down from what seems like another one of countless COVID-19 surges, America becomes increasingly more jaded toward the still-prevalent pandemic. The unruly restlessness and yearning for “normalcy” become more and more demanded.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Life Style Extra

Cricket-Essex charged by ECB over historical racism allegation

Feb 17 (Reuters) - Essex have received two disciplinary charges from the England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB) for a historical allegation of racist language being used at a board meeting in 2017, the county team said on Thursday. Essex chairman John Faragher had resigned from his role in November...
SOCIETY
Life Style Extra

IN BRIEF: 1Spatial wins three-year contract with US state of Montana

1Spatial PLC - Cambridge, England-based IT service management company - Wins a three-year contract with the US state of Montana for 1Spatial's Next Generation 911 emergency service product, which is the seventh US state to take the solution. This will enable all emergency services in Montana to upload and validate accurately their location and 911 data against NG911 requirements. The contract has a total value of approximately USD800,000 over three years.
HEALTH SERVICES
Life Style Extra

LONDON MARKET CLOSE: Stocks fall as Biden wary of Russian invasion

(Alliance News) - Stocks in London ended lower on Thursday as risks linked to the Ukraine situation continued to weigh on market sentiment. In the latest developments, the US stepped up warnings of an imminent Russian invasion of Ukraine on Thursday, despite Moscow's continued denials and announcements of troop withdrawals from near the border.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Atb
The Guardian

Last piece of Putin’s puzzle slots into place: preparing Russians for war

The omens of impending war we were warned about now seem to be lining up like the horsemen of the apocalypse. The field hospitals have been set near the border, blood banks have reportedly been brought in. On the information war front, a dossier of alleged Ukraine war crimes circulated at the UN security council, and a video popped up purporting to show an attempted Ukrainian attack on chlorine tanks in the Donbas.
POLITICS
B.R. Shenoy

Texas sues Meta over Facebook facial recognition

Apps on mobile phonePhoto by Brett Jordan from Pexels. “Facebook will no longer take advantage of people and their children with the intent to turn a profit at the expense of one's safety and well-being," Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.

Comments / 0

Community Policy