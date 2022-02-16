ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saugerties, NY

RESCUING PAISLEE: Details emerge on how Paislee Shultis was kept from view for 2 years

By News 12 Staff
 2 days ago

More details have emerged on how the Saugerties police department cracked the missing person cold case of Paislee Shultis.

Saugerties Police Chief Joseph Sinagra spoke with News 12's Lisa LaRocca and Blaise Gomez about what the department currently knows about the abduction:

• Paislee did not go to school for the last two years and had not been to the doctor. She can't read or write and was not being homeschooled.

• Paisley was visibly frightened during her rescue. The detective who transported her to her caretaker (reportedly the grandmother) and 16-year-old sister took her to McDonald's for a Happy Meal on the way back to her legal home.

• Kimberly Cooper's arrest warrant currently keeping her in jail is related to a family court order. The chief did not disclose details as to what that was.

• Saugerties police had been to the home a dozen times prior to the girl's rescue. They said it's believed each time the mother and child would hide in the crawlspace. They were not granted access to the home beyond the entranceway. The chief said officers could see the girl's bedroom from that vantage point, including the child's clothes and belongings and even name on her bedroom wall. Each time, the family would allegedly lie and say the girl wasn't there.

• Police said they received a credible tip with detailed information, which resulted in the search warrant granting them further access on Monday. The chief would not disclose what the tip was.

Police have arraigned the father and grandfather of Paislee Shultis and have released them on their own recognizance while the girl's mother remains in custody. Kirk Shultis Jr., 32, and Kirk Shultis Sr., 57, were charged with the felony of custodial interference in the first degree and misdemeanor endangering the welfare of a child.

Cooper, 33, was charged with custodial interference and endangering the welfare of a child. She also had an active warrant issued through the Ulster County Family Court and was remanded to Ulster County Jail.

All three are expected back in court at 3 p.m.

