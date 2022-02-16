ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Global PD-1 and PD-L1 inhibitors Market to Witness 18.8% Growth during 2021 - 2029

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe global PD-1 and PD-L1 inhibitors market was valued at US$ 28,497.82 Mn in 2020 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 18.8% during the forecast period (2021 – 2029). The global PD-1 and PD-L1 inhibitors market is being driven by rising demand for ideal cancer therapeutics, as well...

Seeking Alpha

Exelixis/Bristol-Myers' drug combo shows sustained survival benefits in kidney cancer

Ipsen (OTCPK:IPSEF) said two-year follow-up data from a phase 3 CheckMate -9ER trial, showed sustained survival benefits, and health related quality of life (HRQoL) improvements with the combination of Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Cabometyx (cabozantinib) and Bristol-Myers Squibb's (NYSE:BMY) Opdivo (nivolumab) against sunitinib as first-line treatment of advanced renal cell carcinoma (aRCC).
CANCER
biospace.com

Intellia Adds ONK's NK Cells to Cancer Immunotherapy Portfolio

On Tuesday, Intellia Therapeutics announced it has teamed up with ONK Therapeutics Ltd. to conduct NK cell-based cancer immunotherapy research as part of a licensing and collaboration agreement. Intellia develops curative therapies using CRISPR-based technologies, while ONK engineers optimal natural killer (NK) cell therapies to heal cancer patients. Together, they...
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pd L1#Lung Cancer#Cancer Research#Market Research#Cagr#Beigene Ltd#Novartis Pharma Ag#Tislelizumab#European Union
MedicalXpress

Combination of two cancer drugs make pancreatic tumors treatable with immunotherapy methods

Pancreatic carcinoma is a tumor with an extremely poor prognosis for which effective treatments have not yet been found. In a preclinical animal model with mice, a team of researchers has now discovered a way of making pancreatic tumors treatable with immunotherapy methods using a targeted combination of two cancer drugs. The researchers believe that the promising combined approach could also prove effective with other cancer types.
CANCER
Nature.com

Optimal blood pressure target to prevent severe hypertension in pregnancy: A systematic review and meta-analysis

Severe hypertension in pregnancy is a hypertensive crisis that requires urgent and intensive care due to its high maternal and fetal mortality. However, there is still a conflict of opinion on the recommendations of antihypertensive therapy. This study aimed to identify the optimal blood pressure (BP) levels to prevent severe hypertension in pregnant women with nonsevere hypertension. Ovid MEDLINE and the Cochrane Library were searched, and only randomized controlled trials (RCTs) were included if they compared the effects of antihypertensive drugs and placebo/no treatment or more intensive and less intensive BP-lowering treatments in nonsevere hypertensive pregnant patients. A random effects model meta-analysis was performed to estimate the pooled risk ratio (RR) for the outcomes. Forty RCTs with 6355 patients were included in the study. BP-lowering treatment significantly prevented severe hypertension (RR, 0.46; 95% CI, 0.37"“0.56), preeclampsia (RR, 0.82; 95% CI, 0.69"“0.98), severe preeclampsia (RR, 0.38; 95% CI, 0.17"“0.84), placental abruption (RR, 0.52; 95% CI, 0.32"“0.86), and preterm birth (<"‰37 weeks; RR, 0.81; 95% CI, 0.71"“0.93), while the risk of small for gestational age infants was increased (RR, 1.25; 95% CI, 1.02"“1.54). An achieved systolic blood pressure (SBP) of <"‰130"‰mmHg reduced the risk of severe hypertension to nearly one-third compared with an SBP of â‰¥"‰140"‰mmHg, with a significant interaction of the BP levels achieved with BP-lowering therapy. There was no significant interaction between the subtypes of hypertensive disorders of pregnancy and BP-lowering treatment, except for placental abruption. BP-lowering treatment aimed at an SBP"‰<"‰130"‰mmHg and accompanied by the careful monitoring of fetal growth might be recommended to prevent severe hypertension.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
