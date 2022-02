Thanks to the pandemic, the legal profession has forever been changed. Law schools and law firms of all sizes shut down and went remote for extended periods of time, bringing mental health as well as alcohol and substance abuse into sharp focus as lawyers young and old attempted to navigate the unprecedented. Now, with a return to classrooms and offices coupled with variant after variant, social issues have come to the forefront as we all grapple with new health and safety regulations while still dealing with problems of yore, like racism and sexism.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 13 DAYS AGO