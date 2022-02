When thinking about living a more environmentally-conscious life, the first things that come to mind to change are often the foods you eat, the clothes you wear, and the products you use, right? But what about those forever jewelry pieces that you invest in with the hopes of never taking off? Spoiler alert: Though the jewelry industry as a whole can take a pretty hefty toll on the environment (causing erosion, waste, and releasing bad chemicals into the atmosphere), if you pick your pieces consciously, from the right brands, they can be kinder to the planet, too.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 10 DAYS AGO