Bullitt County, KY

Bullitt Lick... Bullitt County’s first saltworks

 2 days ago

The saltworks at Bullitt’s Lick likely began operation in the summer of 1779. We know from a deposition by Squire Boone that larger wildlife were still visiting the site about the time Brashear’s Station was being built that spring, and big game would have been driven off had the saltworks been...

County’s first Black resident

David Franklin Trimble, who was born 1717 in Scotland, decided to move to the Colonies. Sometime after arriving, he married Mary Elizabeth Houston in Augusta, Virginia. They had three children. James, who was born in 1747, was their oldest. Mary died at age of 49, but David lived until he was 82, dying in Montgomery, Kentucky.
HIGHLAND COUNTY, OH
Flood Watch issued for Anderson, Bullitt, Franklin, Grayson, Hardin, Harrison, Ohio by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-17 07:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-17 22:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Anderson; Bullitt; Franklin; Grayson; Hardin; Harrison; Ohio; Scott; Shelby; Spencer; Woodford FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CST/9 PM EST/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. Total rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches, with locally higher amounts possible. * WHERE...Portions of east central Kentucky, north central Kentucky, northwest Kentucky and south central Kentucky, including the following counties, in east central Kentucky, Anderson, Franklin, Harrison, Scott and Woodford. In north central Kentucky, Bullitt, Hardin, Larue, Nelson, Shelby and Spencer. In northwest Kentucky, Ohio. In south central Kentucky, Grayson. * WHEN...Until 8 PM CST/9 PM EST/ this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
ANDERSON COUNTY, KY
Flood Warning issued for Breckinridge, Bullitt, Butler, Franklin, Hancock, Hardin, Hart by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-17 17:31:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-17 18:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Breckinridge; Bullitt; Butler; Franklin; Hancock; Hardin; Hart; Henry; Ohio; Oldham; Shelby; Spencer; Woodford FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EST/8 PM CST/ THIS EVENING REPLACES FLOOD ADVISORY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of south central Indiana and Kentucky, including the following counties, in south central Indiana, Clark, Crawford, Dubois, Floyd, Harrison, Jefferson, Orange, Perry, Scott and Washington. In Kentucky, Anderson, Breckinridge, Bullitt, Butler, Franklin, Grayson, Hancock, Hardin, Hart, Henry, Jefferson, Larue, Marion, Meade, Mercer, Nelson, Ohio, Oldham, Shelby, Spencer, Trimble, Washington and Woodford. * WHEN...Until 900 PM EST /800 PM CST/. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Low-water crossings are inundated with water and may not be passable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 511 PM EST /411 PM CST/, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Louisville, Elizabethtown, Frankfort, Jeffersonville, New Albany, Jeffersontown, St. Matthews, Shively, Jasper and Shelbyville. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY, KY
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Anderson, Bourbon, Boyle, Breckinridge, Bullitt, Butler, Casey by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-04 00:57:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-04 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For Kentucky Road Conditions please visit http://goky.ky.gov Target Area: Anderson; Bourbon; Boyle; Breckinridge; Bullitt; Butler; Casey; Clark; Edmonson; Fayette; Franklin; Garrard; Grayson; Green; Hancock; Hardin; Harrison; Hart; Henry; Jefferson; Jessamine; Larue; Lincoln; Logan; Madison; Marion; Meade; Mercer; Nelson; Nicholas; Ohio; Oldham; Scott; Shelby; Spencer; Taylor; Trimble; Warren; Washington; Woodford WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST /9 AM CST/ THIS MORNING ICE STORM WARNING IS CANCELLED * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Portions of east central, north central, northwest and south central Kentucky. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EST /9 AM CST/ this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
ANDERSON COUNTY, KY
Ohio Valley Toughman Contest returns tonight in Wheeling

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — For the 41st time, the Ohio valley's toughest man and woman will be crowned in Wheeling. It's the return of the West Virginia Toughman contest this weekend at WesBanco Arena. The ice has been swapped out for more seats, which are bound to be filled,...
WHEELING, WV

