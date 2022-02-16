Bullitt Lick... Bullitt County’s first saltworks

Effective: 2022-02-17 17:31:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-17 18:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Breckinridge; Bullitt; Butler; Franklin; Hancock; Hardin; Hart; Henry; Ohio; Oldham; Shelby; Spencer; Woodford FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EST/8 PM CST/ THIS EVENING REPLACES FLOOD ADVISORY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of south central Indiana and Kentucky, including the following counties, in south central Indiana, Clark, Crawford, Dubois, Floyd, Harrison, Jefferson, Orange, Perry, Scott and Washington. In Kentucky, Anderson, Breckinridge, Bullitt, Butler, Franklin, Grayson, Hancock, Hardin, Hart, Henry, Jefferson, Larue, Marion, Meade, Mercer, Nelson, Ohio, Oldham, Shelby, Spencer, Trimble, Washington and Woodford. * WHEN...Until 900 PM EST /800 PM CST/. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Low-water crossings are inundated with water and may not be passable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 511 PM EST /411 PM CST/, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Louisville, Elizabethtown, Frankfort, Jeffersonville, New Albany, Jeffersontown, St. Matthews, Shively, Jasper and Shelbyville. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

