The Colorado Avalanche go into Las Vegas and beat the Knights. The Las Vegas Knights hyped up the return of Jack Eichel for the last week and the Colorado Avalanche just did not care. Darcy Kuemper continues his great form and adds another shutout to his stat sheet. The Colorado Avalanche are on top of the Central Division and the NHL and they don’t seem to be letting off the gas any time soon. Come join AJ. Jesse. Blais, and Rudo as they rejoice in the beating of the Las Vegas Knights.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO