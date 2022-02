Sonic is the lovable mascot who you just can’t keep down. Despite the ups and downs of the franchise, the Blue Blur is still incredibly popular, and now he’s a big movie star! The first Sonic the Hedgehog movie launched in 2020 to largely positive reviews and better opening weekend numbers than Detective Pikachu. Not bad! Now Sonic’s returning for a sequel in April, and this time he’s not alone. Fan-favorite fox Tails (voiced, as in the games, by Colleen O’Shaughnessey) is joining the fun, and so is an Idris Alba-voiced Knuckles! Paramount Pictures just dropped a new movie trailer for Sonic the Hedgehog 2, and you can catch it below before it airs during the Super Bowl this weekend.

