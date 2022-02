Online grocer Ocado has struck a deal with French partner Groupe Casino for a new joint venture as part of a wider move to expand its offering across France.The group said it had signed a preliminary agreement to extend its existing partnership with Groupe Casino – owner of French supermarket giant Casino – launching a tie-up that will see them offer logistics services for retailer warehouses.This will include project management for warehouse construction and set-up, as well as the recruitment and operations management of staff at the sites.The deal will also allow Ocado to offer its software to retailers across...

