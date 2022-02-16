ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 more bodies found in sinking of boat off Newfoundland

 2 days ago
Spain Fishing Boat Sinks This undated photo provided by the Spanish government ministry of Agriculture, Fishery and Food shows the Spanish 'Villa de Pitanxo' fishing boat. The Spanish fishing boat has sunk off Newfoundland, in eastern Canada on Tuesday Feb. 15, 2022, killing at least four people. Three crew members were rescued and search operations were ongoing to locate other members of the 24-strong crew of the sunken vessel. (Agriculture, Fishery and Food Ministry via AP) (Uncredited)

MADRID — (AP) — Canadian rescuers have located three more bodies from a Spanish fishing vessel that sank in rough seas off Newfoundland, taking the death toll to 10.

Efforts continue to find the 11 remaining crew members who were lost in the eastern Atlantic when the ship went down on Tuesday. Three members were rescued alive.

The Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre in Halifax confirmed the recovery of the three additional bodies.

“Our thoughts go out to all the families of this crew," the rescue center said on Twitter.

The rescue center in Halifax, Nova Scotia, operated by Canada’s air force and coast guard, dispatched helicopters, airplanes and a rescue vessel to the area, which is 450 kilometers (280 miles) off the island of Newfoundland.

The 50-meter (164-feet) long fishing boat named Villa de Pitanxo, which operated out of northwest Spain’s Galicia region, sank in the dark early Tuesday morning, tossing its 24 crew members into icy seas.

Another Spanish fishing boat working not far from the site of the sinking was the first to arrive. It found three survivors and four bodies in one of the fishing boat’s four lifeboats, officials said. Two of the lifeboats were empty and the fourth was reportedly unaccounted for.

The crew included 16 Spaniards, five Peruvians and three workers from Ghana, according to Spain’s maritime rescue service.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

