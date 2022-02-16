ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Nureva releases XT integrated system for hybrid classrooms

inavateonthenet.net
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNureva’s XT integrated system is now available for hybrid and HyFlex classrooms, integrating Nureva’s full-room audio system, camera and expanded services. The Nureva XT is designed to...

inavateonthenet.net

Comments / 0

Related
Gadget Flow

Goal Zero Flip 36 power bank for USB-powered devices has a 10,050 mAh battery capacity

Charge your smartphone, tablet, camera, and more with the Goal Zero Flip 36 power bank for USB-powered devices. It boasts a 10,050 mAh battery capacity to power the average smartphone 3 times, a headlamp up to 10 times, and a tablet once. In fact, it’s 2.1 A high output makes it perfect for charging tablets. Moreover, the Goal Zero Flip 36 uses solar energy to charge the gadget. And the flip-out USB top is built in for easy charging. Alternatively, use the USB power source to power this device for 5 hours. Finally, this power bank has an easy-to-read LED indicator, and it’s available in 3 colors. Overall, never endure a dead battery with your smartphone and other gadgets on the go.
ELECTRONICS
gadgetsin.com

GravaStar Sirius Pro True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds with 3 Modes

With 3 modes, GravaStar Sirius Pro true wireless Bluetooth earbuds fit for various scenarios like mobile gaming, watching movies, and listening to music. Let’s have a look if you like the design. Similar with GravaStar Venus, the true wireless Bluetooth earbuds show off a pretty cool, sci-fi design, and...
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Review

Best Black and White Printers in 2022_

What are the features that make for a high quality black and white printer? First and foremost, you should expect your monochrome printer to be the best when it comes to printing black ink. Your prints should be crisp and clear with a solid black color that doesn’t look faded.
ELECTRONICS
cepro.com

URC Total Control to Integrate with Legrand Vantage Lighting, Climate Systems

Two of the biggest brands in the smart home control space have announced a new phase of collaboration. Starting immediately, URC and Legrand have created seamless control of Legrand’s Vantage lighting and climate systems with Total Control, URC’s residential and commercial automation platform. This integration includes native use cases in Total Control’s Scenes menus allowing events to control multiple systems and devices.
AMAZON
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Audio System#Classroom#The Nureva Xt#Hdl300#Ureva Pro#Nureva Console
goodhousekeeping.com

Amazon Has a Secret Overstock Outlet That’s Filled With Tons of Home Deals

You don't have to be a bargain hunter or extreme couponer to know that the best deals are often found at outlets and clearance stores. But since those retailers typically don't have e-commerce sites, you have to shop in-person to take advantage of their discounts (coupons included). Well, now you can score major savings without leaving your home or rifling through discount bins: Amazon has a secret virtual overstock outlet filled with tons of deals on home products.
BEAUTY & FASHION
BGR.com

10 hidden deals only Amazon Prime members can get

Syrinx Weighted Blanket Twin 15 Pounds for Adults – Dark Grey, Cooling Rating: 3.5 Stars 【ADVANTAGE】It brings you a healthy and comfortable sleep. Syrinx weighted blanket is made of breathable and high-quality fabrics. When you turn over, there is no noise to ensure your deep sleep, and you wake up feeling refreshed and energetic every morning.【TECHNOLOGY】Syrinx weighted blanket adopts five layers for optimal breathability and cool tactile experience. BGR may receive a commission BGR may receive a commission Buy from Amazon $59.99 $29.49 Buy from Walmart $60.00 The best deals on Amazon are typically available to anyone who wants to get in on the action. Just visit Amazon’s main deals...
SHOPPING
GeekyGadgets

How to hide your phone number on Android

Hiding your number on your smartphone can be useful when you want to make calls without giving out your number, this article is designed to help you hide your Phone number on Android devices. This is something that can be useful, for example, if you want to call a company...
CELL PHONES
Dallas News

Mesh Wi-Fi covers your whole house (and yard)

I get a lot of readers asking about Wi-Fi in their homes and whether Wi-Fi extenders can help them cover dead spots. My advice is to avoid cheap Wi-Fi extenders and spend the money on a mesh Wi-Fi router system, which uses two or more devices to cover all of your home or office.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
Android Authority

How to delete your Google Chrome browsing history

If you've gone sicko mode, you may want to clean up that browser history... Google Chrome tracks all of your browser history unless you are in incognito mode. Whether you’re in class watching anime or at work, not working, that could be game over if you get caught. In any case, you will want to know how to delete your history on Google Chrome.
INTERNET
CNET

How to clear your Galaxy, Pixel or other Android phone's cookies and cache

Your Samsung Galaxy, Google Pixel or other Android phone is likely filled with data gathered from all over the internet by your web browser. This data, which makes up your browser cache and cookies, can be quite helpful: It can help the phone load up frequently used websites and keep you logged in to your accounts.
CELL PHONES
People

Amazon Slashed Prices on 10 Customer-Loved Devices Ahead of Valentine's Day

Soon it will be Valentine's Day — the perfect time to indulge in heart-shaped chocolates, sparkly cards, and gift exchanges with loved ones. And when it comes to buying those gifts, taking advantage of all the February sales happening ahead of Valentine's Day can be a huge help. For instance, a bunch of Amazon devices are currently marked down at Amazon. So whether you're looking to indulge in a bit of self-love and buy yourself a device that can streamline your day-to-day life or need to find the perfect gift for the techies and smart home enthusiasts in your life, you can do so without paying full price.
ELECTRONICS
windowscentral.com

Best mesh Wi-Fi router systems 2022

Best mesh Wi-Fi router systems Windows Central 2022. Covering your home with reliable internet access can be tricky, and that's where mesh W-Fi comes in to solve the problem. With multiple access points, every room can connect to full-speed internet and avoid dreaded signal dead spots. Our collection of the best mesh Wi-Fi router systems rounds up a variety of units within a series of budget options, so let's get connected.
TECHNOLOGY
gmauthority.com

GM Files Patent For Hybrid Propulsion System

General Motors has filed a patent application for a new hybrid propulsion system that could potentially be utilized in the forthcoming C8 Corvette E-Ray and Corvette Zora. This GM patent filing has been assigned application number US 2021/0009104 with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and was published on January 14th, 2022. It’s titled “Hybrid Propulsion System” and lists several Michigan-based engineers as the inventors.
CARS
SPY

Top 10 Sunday Amazon Deals: $99 AirPods, $20 Smart BMI Scale, 20% Off Otterbox Phone Cases

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Even on the weekends, time is money. Or, at least, your precious weekend time is better spent on things you love and not wading through page after page of Amazon’s seemingly endless deals. No worries, because we here at SPY have done your shopping homework for you. Kickoff for the Big Game — did we mention you can stream it for free? — is hours away. Plenty of time to dive in and grab some hot deals. Fitbit’s Valentine’s Day promotion...
ELECTRONICS
pymnts.com

Auto Dealers Integrate Systems in Order to Improve Customer Experience

Although automotive retail is currently a seller’s market due to inventory shortages, auto dealers are focusing on improving the customer experience. Now that so many consumers have shopped online with Amazon or in store with Apple in their daily lives, they have come to expect that sort of experience when buying a vehicle.
RETAIL
gearjunkies.com

Output Releases Full Eco Acoustic Panels System

The LA-based company behind music creation tools Arcade, Exhale and Portal, is adding Eco Acoustic Panels to its range of studio gear. The complete high performance acoustic treatment system —Absorbers, Bass Traps, and Diffusers—was built in collaboration with sound science experts De-Fi, to create the optimal studio experience.
ELECTRONICS
Android Headlines

Samsung Galaxy S22+ Specifications

Samsung announced three of its new flagships today, the Galaxy S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra. We already talked about the Galaxy S22 specifications, if you’d like to check those out, and are here to focus on the Galaxy S22+. The Galaxy S22+ actually has a similar spec sheet to...
TECHNOLOGY
zycrypto.com

Google Adds Cardano To Its Integrated Currency Conversion Rate System

Cardano has achieved major recognition of its market value. Google has just added ADA to its currency conversion rate calculator. Users of the search tool can now convert ADA to various fiat currencies, including USD, GBP, EUR, and many others. With this move, Google confirms that Cardano has become one...
TECHNOLOGY
Mac Observer

Totallee Hybrid MagSafe Cases Released for iPhone 12

Hybrid MagSafe cases for the iPhone 12 series are now available from totallee for US$39. In December this smartphone case line was introduced for the iPhone 13 lineup (pictured above). Hybrid MagSafe Cases for iPhone 12. Both Hybrid and Hybrid MagSafe cases for iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro are...
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy