Nureva releases XT integrated system for hybrid classrooms

Charge your smartphone, tablet, camera, and more with the Goal Zero Flip 36 power bank for USB-powered devices. It boasts a 10,050 mAh battery capacity to power the average smartphone 3 times, a headlamp up to 10 times, and a tablet once. In fact, it’s 2.1 A high output makes it perfect for charging tablets. Moreover, the Goal Zero Flip 36 uses solar energy to charge the gadget. And the flip-out USB top is built in for easy charging. Alternatively, use the USB power source to power this device for 5 hours. Finally, this power bank has an easy-to-read LED indicator, and it’s available in 3 colors. Overall, never endure a dead battery with your smartphone and other gadgets on the go.
