Follow live: USA men's team face Slovakia in quarterfinal match

By ESN Feeds
 3 days ago

Mark Titus and Tate Frazier reassess the Indiana Hoosiers after a...

NBC Chicago

Team USA Emotional After Upset Loss to Slovakia in Men's Ice Hockey

When Slovakia goaltender Patrick Rybar stopped American captain Andy Miele on his shootout attempt in the men's ice hockey quarterfinal matchup, it didn't just seal an upset win for Slovakia and knock the United States out of the Winter Olympics. It meant that most likely, the only chance for a...
SC Cloud | St. Cloud Times

Hentges and Perbix connect for goal, Team USA eliminated in Olympics men's hockey quarterfinals

BEIJING, CHINA — St. Cloud State senior Sam Hentges scored his first Olympic hockey goal Tuesday night on an assist from SCSU teammate Nick Perbix, but Team USA saw their Olympic journey come to an abrupt end with a 3-2 shootout loss to Slovakia in the quarterfinals. Hentges and Perbix connected midway through the second period, with Hentges finding space in front of the net before patiently sliding the puck in from close range to give Team USA a...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Mark Titus
fadeawayworld.net

NBA Fans React To Mike Bibby Having The Best Selling NBA Jersey In Alabama: "Someone Please Explain To Me Why Mike Bibby Is The Best Selling Jersey In Alabama."

Mike Bibby was a very popular player during his time in the NBA. The former Sacramento Kings point guard was never considered one of the NBA's elite players, but was a true fan favorite, as many fans always wanted to see him succeed. But the extent of his popularity may be far wider than anyone may have anticipated in the past.
NBA
KULR8

USA Hockey, Whitefish's Jake Sanderson upset by Slovakia in quarterfinals

BEIJING – Slovakia defeated Team USA with the lone goal in a shootout to claim a 3-2 upset victory over the United States in Wednesday's quarterfinals of the Olympics. The U.S. finished 3-0-1-0 in the Olympic Tournament and fifth overall. “I could not be prouder of this group and...
NHL
thecomeback.com

College basketball world reacts to Tom Crean news

A disastrous college basketball season for the Georgia Bulldogs (6-20; 1-12 in SEC play) has reached a new level of embarrassment after assistant coach Wade Mason got into a physical altercation with director of player personnel Brian Fish during halftime of Georgia’s 85-64 loss at LSU on Wednesday. Mason has been suspended indefinitely for the incident, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
ATLANTA, GA
The Spun

Look: ESPN Announces New Deal With Popular Host, Reporter

ESPN has announced a new deal with NBA reporter Cassidy Hubbarth. She’s agreed to a multi-year contract extension with the network and will continue to serve as a lead host and reporter for its NBA property. Hubbarth is ecstatic about this contract extension and said as much in a...
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Cole Anthony goes viral for gross moment during Rising Stars Challenge

Cole Anthony was definitely out of pocket at Friday’s Rising Stars Challenge. The NBA All-Star Weekend event introduced a new format this year. Instead of just one game, three separate games were played. Each one had the “Elam Ending,” which debuted last year in the All-Star Game. The Orlando Magic guard Anthony was on Team Worthy for a semifinal contest against Team Isiah. As Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane shot a free throw to hit the target score of 50 for Team Isiah, Anthony tried to distract Bane by … pulling down his shorts and mooning Bane.
NBA

