NBA

Celtics rout 76ers but lose Smart to ankle sprain

By ESN Feeds
 3 days ago

Celtics guard Marcus Smart was ruled out of Tuesday night’s game...

ClutchPoints

Celtics star Jayson Tatum blasts NBA after losing $32,600,000

After missing out on the All-NBA team for the 2020-21 season, Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum lost a whopping $32.6 million in bonuses from his current contract. That’s much more than what most of us would earn in a lifetime, so it’s completely understandable that Tatum isn’t too pleased with this development.
Riverside Press Enterprise

LeBron James rallies Lakers past Jazz, but Anthony Davis sprains ankle

LOS ANGELES — This Lakers season has been one of gradual deflation and dwindling hope. But the gentle downward slope of the franchise’s ambitions tumbled sharply along with Anthony Davis, as his right ankle twisted awkwardly toward the court during the second quarter of Wednesday night’s game against the Utah Jazz. The fall sent a shock up Davis’ leg, and he screamed and rolled in agony – pain that quickly spread throughout the breathless fans in the home crowd.
Marcus Smart
fadeawayworld.net

Charles Oakley Says Michael Jordan Stopped A Lot Of Players From Winning Championships: "I Know He Stopped The Knicks. He Made Charles Barkley Go West. Karl Malone, John Stockton, Portland."

Michael Jordan is widely viewed as the GOAT of the NBA, and that is because he dominated the league with the Chicago Bulls during his prime. He won two three-peats with the franchise and was clearly the best player in the league during those championship runs. Charles Oakley was teammates...
fadeawayworld.net

NBA Fans React To Mike Bibby Having The Best Selling NBA Jersey In Alabama: "Someone Please Explain To Me Why Mike Bibby Is The Best Selling Jersey In Alabama."

Mike Bibby was a very popular player during his time in the NBA. The former Sacramento Kings point guard was never considered one of the NBA's elite players, but was a true fan favorite, as many fans always wanted to see him succeed. But the extent of his popularity may be far wider than anyone may have anticipated in the past.
fadeawayworld.net

Steve Kerr On Michael Jordan 3-Pointers In Today's NBA: "I Have No Doubt He Would Have Shot One Million 3-Pointers In Practice And Become A Better 3-Point Shooter And A More High Volume 3-Point Shooter."

Michael Jordan's competitiveness is unmatched. He tried to be the best at everything he did, sometimes succeeding, sometimes struggling. But he never regretted not trying. That's how he became a 6x NBA championship and one of the most honored players in league history. He always tried to outdo rivals and...
CBS Boston

Marcus Smart Doubtful Wednesday Night With Right Ankle Sprain

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Celtics absolutely pummeled the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday night, but the lopsided victory may have come at a cost. Starting point guard Marcus Smart left the win in the second quarter with a pretty bad ankle injury, and is doubtful to play Wednesday night in Boston’s final game before the All-Star break. That Smart isn’t automatically out for Wednesday night’s tilt against the Pistons at TD Garden is a bit of good news for Boston. That at least gives Smart a sliver of a chance to play against Detroit, albeit a slim one. Smart departed Boston’s win...
theScore

Report: Lakers' Davis expected to miss at least 2 weeks with ankle sprain

Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis left in the second quarter of Wednesday's 106-101 victory against the Utah Jazz and didn't return due to a right ankle injury. X-rays on Davis' ankle were negative, and he'll have a re-evaluation after the upcoming All-Star break, head coach Frank Vogel said, according to ESPN's Dave McMenamin. Davis, who was diagnosed with an ankle sprain, is expected to miss at least two weeks.
Inside The Celtics

Celtics Provide Updates on Marcus Smart and Robert Williams

In advance of Wednesday's game against the Pistons, the Celtics list Marcus Smart and Robert Williams as doubtful for Boston's final game before the All-Star break. Smart sprained his right ankle in the second quarter of Tuesday's 48-point win against the Sixers. After Danny Green missed a three, ...
NBC Sports

Marcus Smart: The heart and soul of the Celtics

Marcus Smart continues to be a stabilizing force amid his eighth season in Boston. The longest-tenured Celtic, selected sixth overall in the 2014 NBA Draft, has fully embraced his role as the team's veteran leader. He consistently sets an example for his teammates with his unmatched hustle on the court.
MassLive.com

Marcus Smart injury: Celtics guard won’t be out ‘long term’ according to Ime Udoka after suffering ankle sprain

The Celtics will be without Marcus Smart and Robert Williams for their final game ahead of the All-Star Break on Wednesday night against the Detroit Pistons. It will be the second straight missed game for Williams due to calf tightness. Smart is out after suffering a sprained ankle against the Philadelphia 76ers that looked like it could be a serious injury after he needed to be helped to the locker room.
fadeawayworld.net

Anthony Davis Expected To Be Sidelined For 2 Weeks After Suffering A Right Ankle Sprain

Anthony Davis just can't catch a break this season. The Los Angeles Lakers big man just came back to action a couple of weeks ago and he's set to be sidelined for two more. On Wednesday night, the Lakers faced a big challenge in the Utah Jazz. Fortunately, they beat one of the top teams in the West but lost a big player in the process.
