Celtics rout 76ers but lose Smart to ankle sprain

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Celtics absolutely pummeled the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday night, but the lopsided victory may have come at a cost. Starting point guard Marcus Smart left the win in the second quarter with a pretty bad ankle injury, and is doubtful to play Wednesday night in Boston’s final game before the All-Star break. That Smart isn’t automatically out for Wednesday night’s tilt against the Pistons at TD Garden is a bit of good news for Boston. That at least gives Smart a sliver of a chance to play against Detroit, albeit a slim one. Smart departed Boston’s win...

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO