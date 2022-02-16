ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chet Hanks admits growing up with famous parents was 'double-edged sword'

By Celebretainment
The Sanford Herald
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChet Hanks says growing up as the son of Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson was...

www.sanfordherald.com

Comments / 0

Gaining a new perspective. While reflecting on his childhood, Chet Hanks didn’t hold back about the ups and downs of growing up with famous parents. “There’s a lot of advantages but sometimes it can be pretty weird. I got to do a lot of cool s–t that a lot of people don’t get the opportunity to do,” Chet, 31, who is the son of Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, explained in a video on his YouTube channel on Tuesday, February 15. “I got to travel the world, stay in nice hotels, fly on private planes and I’m very blessed for that. I wouldn’t change my situation.”
