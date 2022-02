The impact of the digital yuan on the financial sector has been negligible so far, according to an official from the People’s Bank of China. The total balance in digital yuan amounts to only 470 million yuan, compared with China’s M0 money supply of 8.6 trillion yuan, according to Mu Changchun, head of the Digital Currency Institute at the People’s Bank of China, who spoke at an online forum hosted by the Atlantic Council. He also noted that compared with other payment platforms in China, only a small percentage of the population are users of the digital yuan.

ECONOMY ・ 3 DAYS AGO