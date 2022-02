Maybe that shouldn’t be surprising. In the United States there are nearly 6,000 public companies that someone could invest in (never mind the rest of the world), and trying to find the shiny pearls in the midst of all that clutter is a grim task. That’s why it’s more important for investors – and the financial professionals who advise them – to focus on avoiding potential landmines rather than trying to pluck the extraordinary from the market’s foggy mist.

MARKETS ・ 9 HOURS AGO