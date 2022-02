In recent years, the Swoosh has taken a more thoughtful approach to accessibility, often serving everyone from the pro athlete to the physically disabled. And with FlyEase, the brand can better accommodate the latter, albeit only if they can keep pairs on the shelves. Thankfully, the technology is becoming more widely adopted by beloved silhouettes, the Air Jordan 1 Low being the newest of them.

TOKYO, JP ・ 2 DAYS AGO