It was a great day at Pork Congress 2022 in Mankato. Last year was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. I have attended Pork Congress since 1996 and it was always at the Minneapolis Convention Center in downtown Minneapolis. There were not many venues that had enough space for exhibitors, seminar halls, and hotel rooms. That is why it was at the Minneapolis Convention Center and Hilton Hotel. Plus, I think many in the Pork Industry enjoyed going to the "big city" for 3 or 4 days!

MANKATO, MN ・ 3 DAYS AGO