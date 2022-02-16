ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

P&Z will Soon Face Decisions About Adopting — or Opting Out — of State Zoning Regs.

By Meaghan Baron
goodmorningwilton.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring the final segment of the Monday, Feb. 14 Planning and Zoning Commission (P&Z) meeting, Commission members received updates on two areas of significant interest: pending new state regulations on land use and zoning, which relates to questions of local control over land use; and the work of two special local...

goodmorningwilton.com

Comments / 0

Related
Register Citizen

Shelton P&Z considers recreational pot moratorium

SHELTON - Recreational-use cannabis businesses will not likely be sprouting up in the city anytime soon. The Planning and Zoning Commission, at its meeting Tuesday, is considering a temporary moratorium on establishing recreational-use cannabis sales operations in the city, at least until new Shelton zoning regulations are created to address this issue.
SHELTON, CT
Connecticut Post

National dog care chain seeks P&Z approval for Shelton location

SHELTON — A national dog day care chain is one vote away from calling Shelton home. The Planning and Zoning Commission, at its meeting Tuesday, asked zoning consultant Anthony Panico to prepare a resolution approving a modification to the Planned Development District at Shelton Place, 850 Bridgeport Ave. — presently home to Staples and Domino’s Pizza.
SHELTON, CT
Daily Freeman

Red Hook adopts changes to village zoning law

RED HOOK, N.Y. – Village Board trustees have approved eliminating the Highway Business District designation in favor of a slightly larger Gateway Business District. The revisions to land use rules were revised in a 4-0 vote Monday following a public hearing that has remained open for three months. Under...
RED HOOK, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
DeSoto Times Today

Southaven may opt out of medical marijuana over zoning concerns

Southaven Mayor Darren Musselwhite is recommending the city opt out of the new medical marijuana law citing concerns over zoning. Musselwhite, who is a strong proponent of medical marijuana, said while he is thrilled that Mississippi has legalized medical marijuana for people who suffer from chronic pain and seizures, he is concerned that the bill does not give cities the ability to restrict the zoning where dispensaries can locate.
SOUTHAVEN, MS
Killeen Daily Herald

P&Z recommends changes, disapproves cul-de-sac

The Killeen Planning and Zoning Commission voted to disapprove what would have been a new cul-de-sac on Clear Creek Road at its meeting Monday. The 5.508-acre plot of land is located off of Clear Creek adjacent to Golden Gate Drive, and is separated more or less in half by a concrete drainage ditch. The applicant, Michelle Lee of Killeen Engineering, requested that the upper portion of the lot be used to create a 9-lot cul-de-sac which would connect to nearby Bridgewood Estates, leaving the bottom two acres to be used for commercial development.
KILLEEN, TX
MySanAntonio

P&Z approves Tkilaz plan for second location

Tkilaz is cooking up a second location and its efforts have received the go-ahead from the Planning and Zoning Commission. The commission unanimously approved – with one abstention – a request by Tkilaz, which operates a restaurant at 4610 N. Garfield, for a Specific Use Designation with Term for the sale of all alcoholic beverages for onpremises consumption, in a restaurant, at 3322 N. Loop 250 north. The building had been divided into three separate businesses – including Freebird’s World Burrito and La Jaiba, both of which had closed. Gomca Family Restaurants, the company that operates Tkilaz, will convert the three into one suite of 6,924 square feet, with an alcohol serviceable area of 3,935 square feet. Proposed hours of operations will be 8 a.m. to midnight daily with alcohol service each day from 8 a.m. to 1 a.m. the following day.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Regs#The Board Of Selectmen#Accessory Dwelling Units#Town Planner#Powerpoint#Adu
Cape Gazette

Sussex P&Z defers vote on Coral Lakes subdivision

At its Feb. 10 meeting, Sussex County Planning and Zoning Commission delayed a vote on an application for the Coral Lakes subdivision, a 315-lot development on a 152-acre parcel along Robinsonville Road near Lewes. Commissioner Kim Hoey Stevenson made the motion to defer. She did not attend the Jan. 26 public hearing on the development because she tested positive for COVID-19 and had to stay home. However, she said, she listened to the meeting. “I'm still going through all the information to figure this out,” she said. The commission's next meeting is Thursday, March 10.
LEWES, DE
The Richmond Observer

Legislation allowing parents to opt-out of mask requirements to be proposed in state House

RALEIGH — Following the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services announcement that North Carolina won’t be ending the mask mandate for public school children, N.C. Speaker of the House, Tim Moore, R-Cleveland, stated that the House would be advancing legislation to give parents the ability to opt-out of the mask requirement. Legislation is expected after redistricting.
RALEIGH, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy