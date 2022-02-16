Olympics-Cross-Country Skiing-Norway win men’s team sprint classic gold

BEIJING, Feb 17 (Reuters) - The U.S. figure skating team told the president of the International Olympic Committee they would have liked to leave the Beijing Games with their figure skating medals won 10 days ago, the U.S. Olympic Committee said on Thursday. Meanwhile, the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) has...
Watch: 2022 Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony: Must-See Moments. Ukrainian cross-country skier Valentyna Kaminska has tested positive for a steroid and two banned stimulants at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, which makes her the second athlete to be provisionally suspended from the Games for failing a doping test. However, the International...
BEIJING (AP) — The Latest on the Beijing Winter Olympics:. Sui Wenjing and Han Cong of China shattered their own world record for a short program at the Beijing Games on Friday night, giving them the narrowest of leads over Russian rivals Evgenia Tarasova and Vladimir Morozov heading into the free skate to decide the Olympic champion.
Qualifying Winter Olympics gold medalist Daniil Aldoshkin issues a public apology after throwing an inappropriate hand gesture in celebration of his team’s win against the United States on Tuesday. The Russian speedskater crossed the finish line immediately flashing two middle-fingers in what would typically be seen as an insult.
Louisa Warwin’s discovery of figure skating at age 6 propelled her to an accomplished career. She has participated in competitions around the globe and has received numerous accolades, including a medal at the 2020 Reykjavik International Games. But in the midst of her success, the 28-year-old, who is also a violinist, continues to encounter a longstanding issue: finding the right tights to match her skin tone.
U.S. star skier Mikaela Shiffrin crashed out of the slalom section of the Alpine combined at the Beijing Olympics on Thursday, ending her last chance for an individual gold at these Games. It was the third early exit in five events for Shiffrin, a two-time Olympic gold medalist who had...
BEIJING — (AP) — The Latest on the Beijing Winter Olympics:. Austria’s ski jumpers combined for 475.4 points in the Nordic combined team event Thursday. That gives them an eight-second lead in a cross-country race later in the day as competition in the sport wraps up at the Beijing Games.
The International Testing Agency said cross-country skier Valnetyna Kaminska has tested positive for doping with a steroid and a banned stimulant. Kaminska already competed in all her three events at the Beijing Olympics and did not come close to the medals. The 34-year-old athlete is competing for Ukraine now after...
Miho Takagi of Japan won her fourth speedskating medal of the Beijing Games and the first individual gold of her career with an Olympic-record victory in the women’s 1,000 meters Thursday. The silver went to Jutta Leerdam of the Netherlands, while Brittany Bowe of the United States claimed the...
BEIJING — (AP) — The Latest on the Beijing Winter Olympics:. Nordic combined star Jarl Magnus Riiber of Norway was one and done at the Beijing Games. Riiber traveled home on Thursday, two days after he took the wrong turn early in a 10K cross-country race and lost a large lead he earned in ski jumping.
Every four years, the world is captivated by incredible athletes from across the globe competing in the Winter Olympics. Some Olympians come into the competition hoping to find their way onto the podium against the odds, while others arrive feeling as though they will need an extra suitcase to bring home all their medals. In […]
Great Britain will escape a medal-free Winter Olympics after the men’s curlers reached the final on day 13 of the Games in Beijing.There was also drama on the ice with Kamila Valieva falling to cap her controversial Games.Stars of the dayWhat a performance! @TeamMouat will play Sweden in the final 🙌#TeamGB | #Beijing2022 pic.twitter.com/Q57iQaGzuy— Team GB (@TeamGB) February 17, 2022Bruce Mouat and the GB men’s curlers will face Sweden for gold after guaranteeing Team GB’s first medal of the Games having beaten the USA 8-4. Leading 6-4 going into the final end the pressure was on but they held their...
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button and online; listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Sounds; live text and highlights on BBC Sport website and mobile app. Mica McNeill said something went "drastically wrong" after a disappointing start to the two-woman bobsleigh left Great Britain out of contention with two heats remaining.
ZHANGJIAKOU, China, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Norway's Therese Johaug has said that she will sign off her Olympic career with the women's 30 km freestyle event that closes the Beijing Games on Sunday. A relay winner at her first Olympics in 2010, the 33-year-old finally achieved her dream of winning...
Follow live coverage of day 14 of the Winter Olympics, as Eileen Gu claimed her second gold and third medal of the Games ahead of Team GB’s curling semi-final against Sweden this afternoon. Gu successfully secured gold in the women’s freestyle skiing halfpipe final, one of the five gold medals up for grabs today, becoming the first freeskier to win three medals in a single Games. The home favourite cruised to victory, nailing back-to-back 900s with advanced mid-air grabs on her way to posting the best score of 95.25.This is her second gold. She has already won a gold...
ZHANGJIAKOU, China, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Sandra Naeslund of Sweden won gold in the women's ski cross event on Thursday at the Beijing Games. Marielle Thompson of Canada took silver, while Daniela Maier of Germany picked up the bronze medal. Reporting by Mari Saito, Winni Zhou and Philip O'Connor; Editing...
Feb. 17 (UPI) -- Japan's Miho Takagi has won the women's 1,000-meter speed skating gold medal on Thursday in Beijing, setting a new world record in the process. At the national Speed Skating Oval, Takagi in one of the final heats of the day skated the 1,000 meters (0.62 miles) in 1 minute 13.19 seconds, breaking the 1 minute 13.56 seconds record set by Jorien Ter Mors in Pyeongchang in 2018.
