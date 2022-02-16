ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Have the joy of the Lord in our lives

California Democrat
 2 days ago

I hope everyone had a happy Valentine's Day this week. My Valentine is always Jesus because He gave me more love than I deserve. Our service this week came from Psalm 37: 1-15. This psalm reminds us to have...

www.californiademocrat.com

Comments / 0

Related
psychologytoday.com

My Mother Allowed Her Husband to Abuse Me

Mothers often fail to meet our emotional needs. It is important to be curious about why our mothers have limitations. While you may never be able to forgive your mother, a relationship is still possible. Dear Dr. G.,. I am a 21-year-old female currently living at home with my mother....
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Upworthy

This five-year-old's words of wisdom will make you laugh and deeply move you

In a Twitter thread that has now gone viral, one mom who goes by the username EPrecipice on the platform shared the pearls of wisdom her son Clark had for her. From goofy to profound, the five-year-old's words could not have been more comforting for the mother on their morning drive to school. Thousands of other folks also found incredible insight in the young boy's words. Soon enough, the Twitter thread had been retweeted over 22,600 times. Other parents, too, joined in on the fun and shared some of the foresight their young ones had given them, Bored Panda reports.
KIDS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
Gillian Sisley

Man Refuses to Be Free Babysitter at Sister's Wedding

How much is too much to ask of a loved one on your wedding day?. IBIS World has reported that the wedding industry registered a revenue of $55 billion dollars in 2020, and thus certain decisions for a wedding can potentially lead to costly mistakes for those paying for the event. With this in mind, it’s not too hard to imagine why an engaged couple would be stressed when planning their wedding, and try to cut corners on costs when possible.
Telegraph

It's been ten years since I slept with my husband

My diary tells me that it has been a decade, a whole 10 years since my husband moved out – not from our home, but our bedroom. He is an epic snorer, and sharing a bed with him back then was not only depriving me of sleep but also turning me half mad with frustration. It had been getting progressively worse. He liked his food and the heavier the dinner – and the more red wine he washed it down with – the more swine-like his midnight concertos grew.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Benzinga

From Christian Megachurch To Cannabis: The Minister Who Divorced The Pastor's Daughter And Started A Weed Company

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee) Brendon Wilder and his wife Anna are launching a new brand, Highest Intent, in Oklahoma City. The brand combines herbs, mushrooms and cannabis into daily wellness products. It also has a fascinating backstory.
RELIGION
SheKnows

Valerie Bertinelli Learned Weight Gain Made Her Unlovable From How Her Father Treated Her Mother

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Valerie Bertinelli is getting honest about her weight and how it has made her feel all of her life. Her new memoir, Enough Already: Learning to Love the Way I Am Today, dives deep into diet culture in a way that is very relatable to anyone who has ever struggled with the way society has made us all feel about our bodies. The former Hot in Cleveland star shared that many of her issues stem from her childhood and how her...
WEIGHT LOSS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pisgah Church
InspireMore

“Love Makes You Family.” Abandoned Twin Finds Home In Last Place He Ever Expected.

When Daquane Shamar Jacobs and Tavon Lamar Jacobs were born, the odds were already stacked against them. Their birth mother hadn’t even known she was expecting twins. She didn’t have any prenatal care and did drugs while pregnant, so her babies were born addicted to crack and weighed just 2 pounds. The infants were immediately removed from her care and sent into the foster system.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
SheKnows

After Suffering a Heartbreak, Young & Restless’ Melissa Ordway Spends a Day Full of Things That Are ‘Good for the Soul’

A little time out with family and friends is just what the doctor ordered. Last Friday, The Young and the Restless fave Melissa Ordway (Abby) posted the devastating news that her precious dog Riley had passed away. Anyone who shares their life with a furbaby can imagine, her heart was absolutely broken. “Thank you for being an angel here on earth,” she expressed about her “companion, my journal, my first child, the sweetest boy,” then went on to say, “Now you’re amongst all the angels in heaven.”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
SheKnows

The Bold & Beautiful Twist That Would Bring Taylor Over to the Dark Side — and Brooke’s Worst Fears to Fruition

If Sheila dangles the deets about Brooke’s naughty New Year’s – what’s a doc to do?. Bold & Beautiful’s Douglas has been doing a lot of talking about his Grandma Brooke kissing Santa Claus, and while not everyone has put the pieces together just yet, it’s only a matter of time before everyone knows that Brooke made out with Deacon on New Year’s Eve. The question is, with Sheila on a mission to find out what happened that night, will she discover the truth in time to turn it to her advantage before it’s common knowledge? And if so, how will she go about it?
TV SERIES
Indy100

Sibling told they've ruined sister's wedding after walking out because she was using him for 'free childcare'

A man is embroiled in a family row after leaving his sister’s wedding as he felt she was using him for “free childcare”. The 31-year-old explained that when he turned up to the wedding, his 29-year-old sister gave him a “list of times” the one-year-old who “loves to cry” would need to be away from the party - including much of the ceremony and the entirety of the reception.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Mercury News

Harriette Cole: Where was my husband when said he was working the holiday?

DEAR HARRIETTE: My husband normally leaves for work around 5 a.m., so when he left on New Year’s Day at his regular time, it was no big deal to me. Later that morning, I was talking with a friend, and she mentioned how she thought my husband would have had the day off for the holiday. That got me thinking, so I called his office and was greeted by a recording saying the office was closed all week.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Bossip

Kierra Sheard Reacts To Backlash After Rebuking Sleepovers To Keep Her ‘Friends’ & Husband From Christianly Creeping — ‘Healthy Boundaries Are Necessary!’

Kierra Sheard has more to say after receiving some pushback over recent headlines. The singer and actress recently revealed one of the rules of her home includes asking friends to not sleepover for the safety of her marriage. Keirra's comments about her " were reduced to a sound bite shared from her interview with PageSix reporter Tashara Jones.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Voices: My husband hated the idea of me keeping my name. Then suddenly, he changed his mind

“Do what you want,” Kyle said. “But I bet that if we did a study, we would find that the incidence of divorce is higher for women who don’t take their husband’s last name for than those who do.”It was a Saturday morning in 1994. My fiancé was driving me from Center City Philadelphia to Reading so I could go outlet shopping, willing to accompany me on a pastime he did not enjoy. Knowing I was repaying his kindness by dredging up an argument we’d been having since our engagement, I trod lightly.“I’m not so sure. Even if we did,...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE

Comments / 0

Community Policy