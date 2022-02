Team GB have been stripped of their men’s 4×100 metres relay silver medal from last summer’s Tokyo Olympics after team member CJ Ujah was found to have breached doping rules.Ujah was tested on the day of the final – August 6 – and his sample contained the prohibited substances ostarine and S-23.The British quartet missed out on gold to Italy by 0.01 seconds but the team have now forfeited the silver as well. Ujah said he would “regret for the rest of his life” the pain his case had inflicted on his team-mates Zharnel Hughes, Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake and Richard Kilty.Statement...

SPORTS ・ 6 HOURS AGO