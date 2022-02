After an exciting Tuesday, UEFA Champions League round of 16 action rolls into Wednesday with another big-time clash as Inter Milan welcome Liverpool to Northern Italy in the first leg. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. ET, and the match will air on both CBS and Paramount+. Liverpool enter as the favorites with Inter stumbling as of late domestically, winning just one of their last four Serie A matches entering the game. But while their momentum may not be there, with the support of their faithful fan base at the Giuseppe Meazza, Inter will expect to get a result to position themselves well ahead of next month's second leg. Specifically Inter have increasingly relied on their dominance from corner kick situations to carry them. The Reds, now with their players back from the Africa Cup of Nations, look like contenders once again and will aim to take advantage of an Inter defense that has conceded in six of its last eight matches.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO