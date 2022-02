London’s O2 arena has been shut after parts of its roof were ripped off in high winds as Storm Eunice struck.Some of the white covering on the venue could be seen flapping in the strong gusts, in footage shared on social media.London Fire Brigade (LFB) said around 1,000 people were evacuated from the building but there were no reports of any injuries.The damage was described as “tragic” by the band Simply Red, and “so sad” by a woman who witnessed a “chunk” coming off the top.A spokesperson for the venue confirmed it would remain closed for the rest of Friday...

