ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

After defections, Le Pen’s French presidency bid hit by leaks to rival

By Thomson Reuters
kfgo.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePARIS (Reuters) – Marine Le Pen, whose bid for the the French presidency was already in difficulty after a wave of defections, suffered a further blow after her far-right party accused her campaign spokesman of political espionage and suspended him. In a memo sent to senior party officials,...

kfgo.com

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Post

Why It’s Hard for a French President to Get Reelected

France’s presidential elections often offer surprising twists and turns that extend through two rounds of voting. This time it’s no different. At first, April’s ballot looked set to be a re-run of 2017, when Emmanuel Macron went up against far-right nationalist Marine Le Pen and easily won, securing the center with his new En Marche! party, which broke the traditional left-to-right swings of French politics. But the emergence of additional candidates on the right has made the race more complicated.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
froggyweb.com

French far-right leader Le Pen insists she can bounce back

REIMS, France (Reuters) – French far-right leader Marine Le Pen, whose campaign for the presidency has been shaken by a series of defections, told a campaign meeting she has what it takes to bounce back after overcoming many challenges in her personal life. “I am ready for the supreme...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicolas Bay
Person
Marine Le Pen
Person
Emmanuel Macron
kion546.com

Far-right French candidate makes taboo term his mantra

PARIS (AP) — Two words considered taboo for many in France because they evoke a conspiracy theory embraced by white supremacists are haunting the French presidential campaign. The term “great replacement” rolls off the tongue of far-right presidential candidate Eric Zemmour. It refers to the false claim that France and other Western nations are being overrun by Muslims who will one day erase Christian civilization. Zemmour has made the term the underpinning of his campaign. When mainstream conservative candidate Valerie Pecresse pronounced them last weekend, pundits screamed foul, saying she had crossed a red line. Far-right views have gained traction in France since the 2017 election. The country’s presidential election is set for April 10.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Times

Even Democrats are shocked

Joe Biden is nominally in charge, but ever since he farmed out his agenda to the Sanders/Warren/Squad wing of the party, normative liberals and all other Americans have had a bad case of indigestion (“Biden‘s feckless foreign policy provokes dangerous adventurism,” Web, Feb. 10). Regular congressional order...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conservative Party#Espionage#Paris#French#Reuters#Marine#Rassemblement National#European Parliament
wallstreetwindow.com

Russia-Ukraine standoff: Putin says US could drag Moscow into war with aim to impose sanctions – Source – Global News

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that the United States and other Western countries could drag with Moscow into a military conflict with the aim to impose sanctions on Russia. But he added he hoped dialogue on Ukraine would continue in order to avoid “negative scenarios,” including war. In his first direct public comments on the Ukraine crisis in nearly six weeks, a defiant Putin showed no sign of backing down from security demands that Western countries have called non-starters and a possible excuse to launch an invasion. He said the U.S. and the West ignored Russia’s security concerns with the expansion of NATO into Eastern Europe. Putin was speaking at a news conference with the visiting prime minister of Hungary, Viktor Orbán, one of several NATO leaders trying to intercede with him as the crisis has escalated. Russia has amassed more than 100,000 troops on the Ukrainian border, and Western countries say they fear Putin may be planning to invade. Russia denies this, but has said it could take unspecified military action unless its security demands are met. Western countries say any invasion would bring sanctions on Moscow.
POLITICS
WEKU

Why should Americans care about Ukraine? The answer is simple

The standoff between Ukraine and Russia is about more than just those two countries, it's about global security and an attempt to "rewrite rules on which the world is based", says Ukraine's minister of foreign affairs. And he adds that's precisely why Americans should care. Dmytro Kuleba estimates Russia has...
FOREIGN POLICY
AOL Corp

Poll: Trump voters now twice as likely as Biden voters to say Russia-Ukraine conflict is 'none of America’s business'

With President Biden’s top security adviser warning that Russia could invade Ukraine “any day now,” a new Yahoo News/YouGov poll shows that Donald Trump voters are now more than twice as likely as Joe Biden voters to say “the conflict is none of America’s business” — a striking role reversal after decades of right-wing hawkishness toward Moscow.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Twitter
iheart.com

Biden wants to send 50,000 troops to Ukraine... but why?!

Remember when Democrats said Trump was going to start World War 3?. Right now, as war is on the verge of erupting in Eastern Europe, President Brandon is considering sending thousands of soldiers and equipment to join our NATO allies, but nobody back here in America seems to share his concerns.
MILITARY
Reuters

Trump says he is in touch with North Korea's Kim -book

WASHINGTON, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Former U.S. President Donald Trump has told associates he has remained in contact with North Korea's reclusive leader Kim Jong Un since leaving the White House, according to a report on Thursday amid raised tensions over recent North Korean missile tests. "As we know, he...
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy