Spend any amount of time on the internet, and someone somewhere will build an advertising profile for you—even your phone does it. Google has long let you reset the advertising ID on Android, but last year it started allowing those on Android 12 to delete it entirely. You won't have to be on the latest OS much longer. In April of this year, Google will make the same option available to all phones via Google Play Services update.

CELL PHONES ・ 2 DAYS AGO