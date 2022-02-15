ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Lafayette Councilman: Video Poker Could Help Solve Money Woes

By Ian Auzenne
99.9 KTDY
99.9 KTDY
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29B6eZ_0eFved9k00
Ian Auzenne

On November 5, 1996, Lafayette Parish voters said "no" to video poker.

Lafayette was one of 33 parishes in Louisiana to outlaw the gaming devices on that day 25 years ago. Since then, the parish has lost Evangeline Downs to Opelousas and casino revenues to neighboring parishes that voted to keep video poker.

Parish councilman Kevin Naquin says it's time the parish starts keeping some of that money within its borders. The District 2 councilman says video poker is one solution to a revenue problem that has plagued Lafayette Parish for years.

Naquin also sees a riverboat casino on the Vermilion River with a sports betting facility as a way to generate revenue for the general fund.

"If we're not going to fix the annexation problem or raise taxes, I want to put a plan out there and be productive," Naquin said. "This is about the longevity and the future of the parish.

Naquin and his fellow councilman will discuss the feasibility of bringing video poker back to Lafayette Parish during Tuesday night's regular council meeting. It begins at 4:30 p.m. in the Ted Ardoin Auditorium at Lafayette City Hall.

Courtesy: LCG/Jason Cohen Photography

"Yes, we have ARPA money, but that's all one-time money," Naquin said. "Over the years, we've had millages for roads and bridges and drainage. We've had millages for libraries, and they're all suffering. I get that we don't want to pay any more taxes, but the parish needs a revenue source to help subsidize the areas we're lacking in and to allow us to continue to do maintenance of roads, drainage, and bridges. If we're not going to pay property taxes, we have to find a solution. I'm bringing a solution out there so we can consider as a parish.

"We're not relying on gamblers to meet our needs," Naquin continued. "We're looking to subsidize our reoccurring costs. People wonder why we're taking so long to clean the coulees. It's because the funding's not there."

Naquin wants the parish council and voters to consider what the parish gained and what it lost by voting out gaming. Naquin says he see lost money, because Lafayette residents are jumping across the parish line to gamble.

"They're spending it in St. Martin," Naquin said. "They're spending it in St. Landry. They're spending it in Acadia."

This video poker casino on the Breaux Bridge Highway is located just across the Lafayette Parish line in St. Martin Parish. (Google)

This video poker casino on the Breaux Bridge Highway is located just across the Lafayette Parish line in St. Martin Parish. (Google)

According to the Louisiana Gaming Control Board's 2021 Annual Report, St. Landry Parish received $1.5 million in video poker franchise fees. Acadia Parish made $1.7 million, and St. Martin Parish received $3.5 million in video poker franchise fees.

Naquin says he wanted to bring up the gaming issue years ago, but he says he didn't have the support of the previous administration or of the full city-parish council. He says right now is the perfect time to discuss bringing gaming back to Lafayette Parish.

"What has changed in the world?" Naquin asked. "Now you have people selling CBD. Sports betting was approved statewide. You can gamble on your phone. You have people pushing for legalized marijuana. If we're going to look at all of those things, we aren't we revisiting the money we're losing in this parish."

Naquin says the parish shouldn't limit itself to considering only video poker. He says a casino on or near the Vermilion River would bring new jobs and economic development to the region. He also say a casino near the river could help bring another development to life."

"Can you imagine if it passes what it could do for the Trappey's development?" Naquin asked, referring to the old Trappey's cannery that's slated for redevelopment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RXL8Q_0eFved9k00
Google Maps

According to Naquin, the local mayors he's spoken to are on board with the project. One of them, Duson mayor Johnny Thibodeaux, told the Daily Advertiser in 2018 that his municipality would be "insolvent" if it weren't for the video poker machines located in the Acadia Parish portion of the town.

"I talked to all the mayors when I thought about putting this up for discussion, and Mayor Johnny said I'd love for them to have the capability to make the revenue," Naquin said. "If the City of Lafayette doesn't want it, I'd like to have the rest of the parish vote, but they'd be missing out on the money."

Naquin suggests lumping all three items in one ballot proposition instead of putting them on the ballot as three separate items.

"I believe if we let the people vote on all three, it's better," Naquin said. "Instead of giving options, you would have to vote 'yes' for all three at once. If you vote 'no,' then nothing happens."

LISTENER REACTION

We asked you what you thought about the possibility of video poker returning to Lafayette Parish. Here are some of the responses we received.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27VFvF_0eFved9k00
Facebook
Facebook
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48VjBB_0eFved9k00
Facebook
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GRxVc_0eFved9k00
Facebook
Facebook

Lafayette: 1981 vs. 2021

The Seven Modern Wonders of Acadiana

These landmarks in and around Lafayette leave us in awe and, in some cases, make us think what their designers were thinking.

Lafayette TV Icons: Where Are They Now?

Tumbleweavesnh of Acadiana

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
99.9 KTDY

Rio Parade Rolls in Lafayette – Exclusive First Pictures

The Krewe of Carnivale en Rio began rolling through the streets of Lafayette at 6:30 this evening (Saturday, February 19th). This marks the first major Mardi Gras parade to roll through Lafayette's four-mile parade route since the public health emergency was declared in response to the coronavirus. Over the past...
LAFAYETTE, LA
99.9 KTDY

List of Festivals Around Acadiana for 2022

We are about to enter festival season here in South Louisiana and since most large gatherings have been canceled the last two years, we could not be more excited to celebrate this year. We have compiled a list of all the festivals happening around the Acadiana area so that you...
LAFAYETTE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Opelousas, LA
Local
Louisiana Lifestyle
State
Louisiana State
Lafayette Parish, LA
Lifestyle
County
Lafayette Parish, LA
Lafayette, LA
Lifestyle
City
Lafayette, LA
99.9 KTDY

Man Shot Near Four Corners in Lafayette

Lafayette Police responded to yet another shooting, this time around 8 PM Friday night in the 700 block of North University Avenue. This is located near the Four Corners area. According to a press release from Lafayette PD, they found the 43-year-old male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers on scene say he was shot once by the suspect during an argument between the two.
LAFAYETTE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Video Poker#Property Taxes#The Ted Ardoin Auditorium
99.9 KTDY

Veteran’s Memorial Coming to Moncus Park; Here are the Details

Since opening in January of this year, work at Moncus Park has continued to march diligently toward completion. Included in the plans for Moncus Park is a Veteran's Memorial. The memorial isn't just a simple placard with the insignia of each branch of service; it is actually an educational display. Once completed, it will consist of 12 huge markers, each representing the wars in which America was involved.
LAFAYETTE, LA
99.9 KTDY

Tsunami Sushi Set to Open Up Brand New Louisiana Location in 2022

Reports say that a popular Louisiana sushi-spot is expanding in the Baton Rouge area. Tsunami Sushi has plans to open a second location in the state's capitol in 2022. Tsunami Sushi is most certainly a popular restaurant across Louisiana. With locations in Lafayette, Baton Rouge, and New Orleans, this sushi-spot has been a favorite across the state for quite some time now.
BATON ROUGE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Gambling
NewsBreak
Google
99.9 KTDY

Timing Today’s Severe Weather Threat in Louisiana

Don't you love it when a plan comes together? How did the people at the National Weather Service Office know that this would be a perfect week to participate in Severe Weather Awareness Week? Obviously, the forecast offices in Louisiana and Mississippi knew there was something evil afoot for this week's weather or maybe they just got lucky.
LOUISIANA STATE
99.9 KTDY

Lafayette Business Icon and Philanthropist Doug Ashy, Sr. Passes Away at Age 91

A local businessman with a heart for helping others passed away peacefully on Valentine's Day. One of the most prominent businessmen in Lafayette over the past 60 years, Doug Ashy, Sr. led an exemplary life. He was born in Ville Platte in 1930 and moved to Lafayette at the age of 2, according to his obituary. After graduating from Lafayette High School, Doug earned his Associate Degree from Spencer's Business College, married his wife, Claire, of 70 years, and went to work in the building materials industry.
LAFAYETTE, LA
99.9 KTDY

The Mysterious Legends of Chretien Point Plantation in Sunset, Louisiana

With so many world-famous creepy legends throughout South Louisiana, the haunted, mysterious history of Chretien Point Plantation in Sunset, La can sometimes get overlooked. Earlier today (10/28/21), Louisiana DOTD sent out the tweet above about the Hippolyte Chretien Point Plantation. I'm always up for creepy stories and haunted legends, so...
SUNSET, LA
99.9 KTDY

Hundreds of State Employees Got COVID Pandemic Unemployment?

Mistakes are going to happen. Identity theft is going to happen. But the State Legislative Auditor's report found that these issues don't account for all of the hundreds of cases where state employees received Unemployment Insurance through the Louisiana Workforce Commission. One of the finds from the Legislative Auditor's report...
LOUISIANA STATE
99.9 KTDY

99.9 KTDY

Lafayette, LA
41K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

99.9 KTDY plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://999ktdy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy