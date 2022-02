US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday said Russia’s plans for an invasion of Ukraine go beyond the use of “conventional” weapons and urged Moscow to renew diplomatic efforts rather than launch what would be the largest land invasion in Europe since the end of the Second World War.“Conventional attacks are not all that Russia plans to inflict upon the people of Ukraine,” said Mr Blinken, who addressed an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council to discuss the ongoing crisis.Live updates: Latest on Ukraine crisisMr Blinken’s suggestion that Russian plans on inflicting attacks using other than “conventional” weapons...

POLITICS ・ 11 HOURS AGO