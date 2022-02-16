ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. House Leader Nancy Pelosi arrives in Israel, vows support on Iran

Cover picture for the articleJERUSALEM (Reuters) – U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi landed in Israel on Wednesday as part of a Congressional delegation to the country, reiterating the United States’ “iron clad” support for Israel’s security. “We’re together in the fight against terrorism posed by...

#Israel#Iran#Palestinians#Gaza Strip#Reuters#Congressional#Knesset#Democratic#House#Senate#Jewish#Hamas
