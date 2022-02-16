ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peachtree City, GA

Ware Mechanical Weather alert: Heavy rain, strong gusts and 72 degrees are part of Thursday’s forecast. Friday’s high: 53.

By hometownheadlines
hometownheadlines.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis slideshow requires JavaScript. From Courtney Taylor, Director, Gordon County Emergency Management: Taylor’s report features the latest updates from the National Weather Service in Peachtree City. A fairly strong front/storm system will move across north and central Georgia late Thursday through Friday morning. Locally heavy rain will be...

