New Global Growth Programme launched to Incentivise Trade and Investment to and from the UK

Samsung UK has announced the launch of a new apprenticeship scheme to upskill the next generation with the opportunity to get their foot on the career ladder. With over 450,000 unemployed young people in the UK and two in five of students rethinking their future education because of the challenges over the past two years, this new scheme aims to help take a step in the right direction to provide young adults an opportunity to accelerate their careers without the need to go to university.

