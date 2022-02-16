People on the Move

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By BusinessWest Staff
Cover picture for the articleEnchanted Circle Theater’s executive and artistic director, Priscilla Kane Hellweg, has stepped down after 40 years of service, having grown Enchanted Circle from a small touring educational theater company into a nationally recognized leader in the field of arts integration. The board of directors is currently working with a consultant and...

Company Notebook

SPRINGFIELD — Eight months after announcing plans to sell the chain, Pride Stores CEO Bob Bolduc announced a sale to ArcLight Capital Partners. The 31 stores — with several more in development — will keep the Pride name, and the company’s customers and 525 employees will see little change in day-to-day operations, Bolduc told local news outlets, which is one of the reasons ArcLight won out over several other interested parties. In 1976, Bolduc bought a self-serve gas station in Indian Orchard and gradually expanded his business over the years, creating the chain of stores known today as Pride. He also developed a reputation as an industry innovator by marrying the self-service station with another emerging phenomenon, the convenience store. Other innovations would follow; Pride would eventually become the first chain in Western Mass. to put a Dunkin’ Donuts in the stores, and the first to incorporate a Subway. But where the company has really made a name, in recent years, is with its own fresh-food production, supported by the Pride Kitchen, located at the company’s headquarters on Cottage Street in Springfield.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Chamber Corners

This issue of BusinessWest marks the return of Chamber Corners, a compendium of upcoming events organized by chambers of commerce throughout Western Mass. This long-running department was suspended early in the pandemic when events shut down, but now that they have largely returned (though many are still virtual), Chamber Corners will be part of each issue moving forward. Chambers should e-mail event information to [email protected]
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Top 5 Jobs Without A College Degree

A common misconception all around the world is that you cannot find success without a college degree. While going to a college can be extremely beneficial and necessary for some occupations, it is not the be-all-end-all, opportunities await those who have not attended specific tertiary institutions. A survey in 2021 showcased that over 50 million Americans found no use in their college degrees, showcasing that it is not an immediate ticket to success.
SMALL BUSINESS
American International College Welcomes Hubert Benitez as 12th President

SPRINGFIELD — The American International College (AIC) board of trustees announced that Hubert Benitez, DDS, PhD has been unanimously selected as the 12th president of the 137-year-old institution. Benitez will succeed President Vince Maniaci, who is retiring after 17 years of service. “We believe Dr. Benitez is a leader...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Ted Hebert, Founder and Owner, Teddy Bear Pools and Spas

He’s Always Made a Difference, but Not a Very Big Splash. When discussing his favorite movies, Ted Hebert includes the Frank Capra classic and holiday tradition It’s a Wonderful Life. He says he’s always been inspired the movie’s message about how one person’s life can impact so many...
CHICOPEE, MA
SUNY colleges offer new degree program for single parents

Victoria Neilson, 36, is a single mom raising her 16-year-old son Thomas. In addition to being as mom, Victoria also works full-time at Wal-Mart and is an online student at Jamestown Community College, taking 18 credits this semester, majoring in middle school and high school physical and health education. “It’s...
COLLEGES
Manning Family Foundation Provides $3 Million Gift to UMass Amherst

AMHERST — Alumnus Paul Manning and his wife, Diane, have committed $3 million through their family foundation to expand the Manning Innovation Program at UMass Amherst. The gift provides three years of support in advancing a robust and sustainable commercialization pipeline of applied and translational research projects from the university.
AMHERST, MA
Sen. Adam Gomez Presents Square One with $100,000 Check from ARPA Funds

SPRINGFIELD — Last week, state Sen. Adam Gomez attended an event at Square One in Springfield to present the organization with a $100,000 check from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) spending bill, which was signed into law by Gov. Charlie Baker in December. Gomez was able to advocate for this funding through the filing of an amendment to the ARPA spending bill during the state Senate debate.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
UK College of Public Health Selects 2022 Spring Undergraduate Research Fellows

The University of Kentucky's College of Public Health (CPH) has selected three students to participate in the Spring 2022 Undergraduate Research Fellowship program, which is awarded to those pursuing compelling and notable research. Undergraduate students Amanda Crowley, George “Clay” Bryant, and Callihan “Calli” Moraska, all currently enrolled in the Bachelor...
COLLEGES
Upright Education Partners with Greenfield Community College on Tech Career Training

GREENFIELD — Upright Education and Greenfield Community College (GCC) are partnering to provide award-winning career-enhancement programs in technology in Western Mass. and beyond. The new partnership is being provided through GCC’s Workforce Development Office and will give learners a unique chance to participate in boot camps that help them...
GREENFIELD, MA
WNE College of Engineering to Offer Hands-on Integrated Photonics Training

SPRINGFIELD — Western New England University’s (WNE) College of Engineering Laboratory for Education and Application Prototypes ([email protected]) in Springfield is the first to offer the latest hands-on integrated photonics training in collaboration with Spark Photonics to enhance the Electrical & Computer Engineering (ECE) Department’s optics/photonics bachelor of science in electrical engineering degree sequence.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Picture This

Email ‘Picture This’ photos with a caption and contact information to [email protected]. Ronald McDonald House of Springfield and partnering sponsor Gary Rome Hyundai surpassed their fundraising goal for the inaugural Trees of Hope event held in November. The effort raised $126,823 and included a total of 46 trees and displays. Gary Rome plans to host Trees of Hope at the dealership each year, including Nov. 4-18, 2022. “We are going to make this event bigger and better every year and be able to help so many families stay close while their children are receiving medical care,” Rome said.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Incorporations

The following business incorporations were recorded in Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties and are the latest available. They are listed by community. Daniel’s Truck Center Inc., 10 Montcalm St., Chicopee, MA 01020. Daniel LaFlamme, same address. Used truck and auto sales. Precision Professionals Inc., 22 Harrington Road, Chicopee, MA...
CHICOPEE, MA
Many Ways to Make a Difference

Thirteen years ago, BusinessWest launched a new recognition program, Difference Makers, as a way to celebrate the many different ways individuals and organizations can make a difference in their community, and Western Mass. as a whole. And this year’s additions to that list provide still more evidence that there are...
NORTHAMPTON, MA
OMG Inc. Welcomes Curtis Haines as Technical Support Specialist

AGAWAM — OMG Inc. has added to its Technical Services department with the addition of a technical-support specialist in its OMG Roofing Products division. In his new role, Curtis Haines will provide the roofing sales team with expanded technical product training and technical support in the field. Additionally, he will work with the new-product-development team to assist in expanding the company’s product lines. He reports to Stephen Childs, Technical Services manager.
AGAWAM, MA
CitySpace Launches Old Town Hall Restoration Project

With the financial support from the Massachusetts Cultural Council Cultural Facilities Fund and the Easthampton Community Preservation Act, CitySpace is beginning the first phase of a multi-million-dollar project to restore Easthampton Old Town Hall, the majestic brick building centrally located in the city’s downtown, as a center for the arts.
EASTHAMPTON, MA
Rocky’s Ace Hardware Approaches a Century of Innovation and Change

The Falcone family have been innovators since 1926, when Rocco Falcone II’s grandfather opened his first hardware store in Springfield — and later doubled his profits with a foray into tool rentals. Now part of the Ace Hardware co-op, the family business has made plenty more pivots since then, adopting the home-center model in the ’70s and then shifting to a more targeted, customer-service-focused model in the ’90s to combat the rise of Home Depot. And today, at a time when the pandemic is crushing small, independent stores, Rocky’s is still growing, to 38 stores and counting.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
College COVID-19 Restrictions No Longer Make Sense

Many of America’s roughly 20 million college students are (still) living with a wide range of restrictions on their lives. Some students face no restrictions—neither vaccination nor mask mandates—while others are subject to bouts of nearly total lock down, such as happened at Emerson college, which issued a “stay in room” directive that lasted through January 18 and prohibited students from leaving their room unless to get tested, obtain food, go to medical appointments, or for employment purposes. Other restrictions across the country include remote classes ( 10-15% of 500 prominent colleges started the spring term online), booster mandates, bans on traveling off campus or internationally, no sharing meals in the dining hall, limits on the number of people in your room at one time, masks at all times indoors and outdoors in crowded settings , bans on eating or drinking inside buildings, and testing every 72 hours to determine COVID-19 status.
COLLEGES
Nominations Sought for Pynchon Award

SPRINGFIELD — The Advertising Club of Western Massachusetts is seeking nominations from throughout Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin, and Berkshire counties for the Pynchon Award, which recognizes Western Mass. citizens who have rendered outstanding service to the community. The Order of William Pynchon was established by the Advertising Club in 1915...
HAMPDEN, MA
Heriberto Flores, President, New England Farm Workers’ Council

He’s Spent a Lifetime Investing in His Community — and People in Need. Herbie Flores could have become hardened, even embittered, by a tumultuous youth. Instead, he’s spent a lifetime helping people overcome their own difficulties. “I came from a very poor family in Puerto Rico,” he...
SPRINGFIELD, MA

