ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fulton County, GA

Want a $100 gift card? Get vaccinated in Fulton County

By Mariya Murrow
CBS 46
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATLANTA (CBS46) — The Fulton County Board of Health is offering incentives to residents who get vaccinated this month. A $100 gift card will be...

www.cbs46.com

Comments / 5

Susan Frederick
2d ago

It’s not worth $100! Get vaccinated that is your choice not to get vaccinated is also your choice! Those who have already been vaccinated and still getting Covid. Although they are now calling it the flu again because this is midterm election beware after the election in November we are going to hear it go back to Covid this Covid that! When in reality the virus is biological germ which is going to be in our atmosphere for a lifetime. Keeping my opinions short and to the point.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

Biden believes Putin has decided to invade Ukraine

President Biden said he believes Russian President Vladimir Putin has made the decision to invade Ukraine. Russia has increased its number of troops near the border to 190,000. Weijia Jiang shares the latest.
POLITICS
The Associated Press

National Archives: Trump took classified items to Mar-a-Lago

WASHINGTON (AP) — The 15 boxes of White House records that were stored at former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence contained items marked as classified national security information, the National Archives and Records Administration said Friday. The agency said the matter has been referred to the Justice Department.
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Vaccines
Local
Georgia Health
City
College Park, GA
Atlanta, GA
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Georgia COVID-19 Vaccines
Atlanta, GA
Vaccines
Fulton County, GA
Vaccines
County
Fulton County, GA
Atlanta, GA
Government
Fulton County, GA
Government
Atlanta, GA
Health
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
CBS News

Wife of Navy nuclear engineer in spy case pleads guilty

The wife of a Navy nuclear engineer who admitted to trying to pass secret information about nuclear-powered submarines to a foreign country pleaded guilty Friday. Diana Toebbe, a former teacher, admitted that she acted as a lookout for her husband, Jonathan Toebbe, as he left memory cards concealed in a peanut sandwich and a chewing gum package at three "dead drop" locations throughout 2021.
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Wesley
Person
Martin Luther King
NBC News

FDA warns against some baby formulas after complaints of contamination

The Food and Drug Administration announced Thursday that it is investigating certain powdered infant formula following four customer reports of children contracting serious infections. In a news release, the FDA said infections stemming from the bacterium Cronobacter sakazakii and the strain Salmonella Newport have been linked to powdered infant formula...
STURGIS, MI
The Hill

Biden signs bill to extend funding, avoid government shutdown

President Biden on Friday signed a bill to keep the government funded into March ahead of a midnight deadline that would have led to a shutdown. The bill funds the government through March 11 at current levels, giving lawmakers another three weeks to negotiate a larger spending deal to keep the government funded through the rest of the fiscal year that ends in September.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy