Dr. Julius Garvey, Overton Wilkins & Steve White l The Carl Nelson Show







Marcus Garvey’s son Dr. Julius Garvey returns to the WOL classroom this afternoon. Dr. Garvey will outline the renewed plan to obtain his fathers’ exoneration. The Justice4garvey movement is trying to gather 100,000 signatures on a petition to pardon Garvey. The signatures will be sent to President Joe Biden for approval. Before, Dr. Garvey Marketing Expert Overton Wilkins explains how advertisers & the half-time show participants benefited from Sunday’s Big Game. But to get us started Steve White debuts his book, Uncompromising.

Text DCnews to 52140 For Local & Exclusive News Sent Directly To You!

The Big Show starts on WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM & woldcnews.com at 4 pm ET. 3 pm CT., 1 pm PT.,9 pm GMT. Call in # 800 450 7876 to participate, & listen live also on, 104.1hd2 FM, 93.9hd2 FM, & 102.3hd2 FM, Tune In Radio & Alexa. All shows are available for free from your favorite podcast platform. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram .

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. Email

SEE MORE NEWS: