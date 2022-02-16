ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marketing

Dr. Julius Garvey, Overton Wilkins & Steve White l The Carl Nelson Show

By BreAnna Holmes
BlackAmericaWeb
BlackAmericaWeb
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34Q5o0_0eFvUHdw00



Marcus Garvey’s son Dr. Julius Garvey returns to the WOL classroom this afternoon. Dr. Garvey will outline the renewed plan to obtain his fathers’ exoneration. The Justice4garvey movement is trying to gather 100,000 signatures on a petition to pardon Garvey. The signatures will be sent to President Joe Biden for approval. Before, Dr. Garvey Marketing Expert Overton Wilkins explains how advertisers & the half-time show participants benefited from Sunday’s Big Game.  But to get us started  Steve White debuts his book, Uncompromising.

Text DCnews to 52140 For Local & Exclusive News Sent Directly To You!

The Big Show starts on WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM & woldcnews.com at 4 pm ET. 3 pm CT., 1 pm PT.,9 pm GMT. Call in # 800 450 7876 to participate, & listen live also on, 104.1hd2 FM, 93.9hd2 FM, & 102.3hd2 FM, Tune In Radio & Alexa. All shows are available for free from your favorite podcast platform. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram .

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. Email

SEE MORE NEWS:


Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Travis Engle Dies: Trinity Artists International Co-Founder, Former Agent & Manager Was 37

Click here to read the full article. UPDATED with some changes from his family: Travis Engle, a former agent who co-founded the talent management firm Trinity Artists International, died Monday of cardiac arrest in Culver City. He was 37. “It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of our colleague, partner and friend Travis Engle,” Trinity Artists International said in a social media post (read it below). “He had not only been family, but also a valued member of our team since day one and will be missed tremendously.” Born on March 16, 1984, in Fort Worth, Texas,...
CELEBRITIES
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Dr. Marc Heart Show

Dr. Marc Gillinov from the Cleveland Clinic joined us all hour long! We dedicated our entire show to your heart!. If you would like to send in a question for Dr. Marc, please email us at newday@fox8.com.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Marcus Garvey
verywellmind.com

Unpacking Emotional Baggage With Hall of Fame Radio Host Charlamagne tha God

Follow Now: Apple Podcasts / Spotify / Google Podcasts / RSS. Born Lenard McKelvey, Charlamagne tha God is one of the most influential voices in media. He's the outspoken host of "The Breakfast Club," a radio show that reaches over 4.5 million listeners each week. He also co-hosts a popular podcast, The Brilliant Idiots, where he and Andrew Shulz discuss the biggest issues of the day.
RELIGION
Vibe

Megan Thee Stallion Honors Her Late Parents With Pete And Thomas Foundation

Click here to read the full article. As part of Megan Thee Stallion’s 27th birthday celebration, the rap star has announced the launch of her new non-profit organization, The Pete and Thomas Foundation, which was named in honor of her late parents, Holly Thomas and Joseph Pete Jr. “Launching the Pete and Thomas Foundation is easily one of the most significant endeavors that I’ll ever be part of in my career,” Megan declared in a statement. “My family raised me to help others and give back, so I’m incredibly proud to be in a position to accomplish that goal. I have...
CHARITIES
NME

New York rappers meet with Mayor Eric Adams after he labels drill music “alarming”

A group of New York rappers have met with the city’s mayor Eric Adams after he recently spoke out against “alarming” drill music. Adams, who took office last month as the 110th mayor of New York City, said last week that he wanted to sit down with social media companies to “state that you have a civic and corporate responsibility” in regards to promoting drill music.
MUSIC
Outsider.com

‘American Chopper’ Star Paul Teutul Sr. Gives Look at Incredible New Bikes He’s Building

American Chopper star Paul Teutul Sr. is giving fans a pretty sweet behind-the-scenes look into a couple of new bikes he’s working on. If the name Paul Teutul Sr. looks familiar to you, there is probably a good reason for that. Teutul Sr. is the founder of the Orange County Choppers, a manufacturer of custom motorcycles. Not only that, but he is also the main star in the reality TV show, American Chopper. He first appeared on the series with his sons Paul Teutul Jr. and Michael Teutul. It officially premiered on CMT back in 2013.
ENTERTAINMENT
BlackAmericaWeb

BlackAmericaWeb

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
224K+
Views
ABOUT

A blend of news, entertainment and gossip for Black America.

 https://blackamericaweb.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy