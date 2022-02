The PIF did not sell a share of their $LCID shares. What this means for Lucid Investors?. Since Lucid Motors went public, the majority of investors had their calendars marked to January 19th 2022. That was the date that the largest Lucid shareholder the PIF shares were going to unlock. We have seen a steady downturn for $LCID shares since the PIF lockup expired, trading around $40 one week prior to the lockup, to nearly $25 after the lockup. After months of back and forth from Lucid lovers and haters, we finally have the answer to the question, Did the PIF sell their $LCID shares?

ECONOMY ・ 3 DAYS AGO