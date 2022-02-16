ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Log-normal Distribution - A simple explanation

By Editors' Picks
towardsdatascience.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe will briefly look at the definition of the log-normal and then go onto calculate the distribution’s parameters μ and σ from simple data. We will then have a look at how to calculate the mean, mode, median and variance from this probability distribution. Informal Definition....

towardsdatascience.com

Comments / 0

Related
towardsdatascience.com

Sifting vs Imaging Coffee Grind Distributions

Recently, I decided I wanted a full set of Kruve sieves for some experiments. I was particularly interested in what I could learn from the staccato method using different screen size than what I had. Since I had the full set, I thought I could look at sifting across a bunch of sieves and compare to particle distribution measurement using image processing.
INSTAGRAM
towardsdatascience.com

Add multiple comparison periods in Data Studio

Discover at one glance your performance, comparing different time periods. Have you ever been into a case where you analyze your data and you need to know ‘previous’ and ‘year-over-year’ change both, at the same time? Well you know this is not a science-fiction scenario, and it happens a lot when you want to perform a complete and insightful data analysis. 🤓
SOFTWARE
towardsdatascience.com

Anomaly Detection in a Machine Learning Scoring Model

In my most recent default scoring data science projects, I wanted an automatic tool that could warn me, especially during the development stage, when my model’s predictions were incoherent, whether it was because there had been a problem in the data processing, or because the model simply had to be retrained.
COMPUTERS
towardsdatascience.com

6 Most Common Pandas Methods Simplified with Mito

Pandas is a data science library that data scientists use on a daily basis. It helps us clean data, wrangle data, and even make visualizations. I’ve been using Pandas for quite a long time and I realized that there are some methods I use on most data science projects. They’re essential when it comes to working with dataframes, but using them over and over again gets a bit dull sometimes (and you might occasionally forget their syntax).
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Exp#Distributions#Normal Distribution#Log Normal Distribution#Simple Explanation#Y
towardsdatascience.com

Why Is the MAD Always Smaller than the STD?

The Mean Absolute Deviation (MAD) and Standard Deviation (STD) are both ways to measure the dispersion in a set of data. The MAD describes what the expected deviation is whereas the STD is a bit more abstract. The usual example given concerns finding 68% of observations within 1 STD, 95% within 2 STD etc — but this is just the special case of the Normal Distribution.
SCIENCE
bostonnews.net

Study offers explanation for unusual motions in solar flares

Massachusetts [US], February 7 (ANI): Solar flames are defined as an intense burst of radiation coming from the release of magnetic energy associated with sunspots. They are seen as bright areas on the sun and they can last from minutes to hours. In January 1999, scientists observed mysterious motions within a solar flare. A recent study offered a new explanation for this.
ASTRONOMY
towardsdatascience.com

A complete guide to using environment variables and files with Docker and Compose

Keep your containers secure and flexible with this easy tutorial. Environment variables keep your app secure and flexible. This article will demonstrate that it’s easy to pass both individual variables and files that contain multiple Docker containers. If your app needs to connect to a database this would be the ideal place to store the database connection details. Advantages:
SOFTWARE
towardsdatascience.com

NN or XGBoost: The Guide

Inspired by the success of Deep Learning in Computer Vision tasks, many people debate whether NN can “win the game” for Tabular Data. Some argue in favor of NN’s almost infinite potential while others refer to XGBoost’s achievements in Kaggle competitions. Some even went ahead and performed a head-to-head comparison between the 2 models (e.g. Firefly.ai, MLJar, Ravid, et al.).
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Chess
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Computer Science
towardsdatascience.com

How to Differentiate and Integrate using Python

Learn how to use SymPy to take derivatives and integrals of symbolic equations. If you are like me, remembering exactly how to differentiate and integrate equations can be challenging. Or maybe you have a long, complicated equation that you must integrate. Depending on the equation, it could take you 10–15 mins to do it by hand. You’re not going to want to do that. Instead of doing all that work by hand, let’s learn to use Python to do the heavy lifting for us.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
towardsdatascience.com

Optimize Your SQL Code with This Window Function

We’ve all come across this block of SQL code… It’s easy to read, but something about it is just, well, annoying. Often code that could be written with one query is seen written as a CTE. While cleaning up some old data models, I’ve come across code...
CODING & PROGRAMMING
towardsdatascience.com

A/B testing with Random Forest

The importance of A/B testing in business decisions is not a new topic. We can point the reader to this story to get a good recap about the major steps and challenges underlying A/B testing. However, when it comes to the choice of the test statistic, it turn out to...
ECONOMY
towardsdatascience.com

Introduction to Probabilistic Classification: A Machine Learning Perspective

You are capable of training and evaluating classification models, both linear and non-linear model structures. Well done! Now, you want class probabilities instead of class labels. Read no more. This is the article you are looking for. This article walks you through the different evaluation metrics, its pros and cons and optimal model training for multiple ML models.
PETS
towardsdatascience.com

10 Atrocious Python Mistakes To Avoid

At some point in our programming and/or Data Science careers, it is likely that we have had to pick up a new language and learn everything there is to know about it. In many cases, there ends up being multiple ways that we can solve a problem. However, when it comes to programming there are sometimes “ right” ways to handle something, and sometimes “ wrong” ways to handle things. Python is no exception, and if anything tends to bring a lot of these issues into fruition simply due to its accessibility; anyone who speaks English can probably assume most basic things in Python, and it is easy to get locked into one technique for solving a problem when there are multiple better approaches one could potentially take.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
towardsdatascience.com

How to Build a Code Search Tool Using PyTorch Transformers and Annoy

Did you ever look for a code snippet on google because you were too lazy to write it yourself? Most of us did! Then how about building your own code search tool from scratch? This is what we will try to do in this project. We will use a parallel dataset of StackOverflow questions and corresponding code samples in order to build a system that is able to rank existing code snippets given how much they “match” a search query expressed in natural language.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
towardsdatascience.com

Introducing Fugue — Reducing PySpark Developer Friction

An initial version of this article was published on James Le’s blog here. It has been updated to include new Fugue features. Data practitioners often start out by working with Pandas or SQL. Sooner or later, the size of data being processed outgrows what Pandas can handle efficiently, and distributed compute becomes necessary. One such tool is Spark, a popular distributed computing framework that enables processing large amounts of data in-memory on a cluster of machines. While the Spark engine is very powerful in scaling data pipelines, there are many pitfalls that new users, and even experienced ones, face when using Spark.
SOFTWARE
towardsdatascience.com

Shortest path algorithm used in OSM street network

During this autumn, I had the chance of being part of the Automating GIS course at the University of Helsinki as a Research Assistant. The course is designed to automate geospatial analysis with Python and provides wonderful material with the vast use of libraries like geopandas, shapely, mapclassify, folium, OSMnx, and other commonly used libraries in GIS. I have been sharing some of my coding tips during seminars to students and I caught inspiration seeing how geographers are taking over the GIS automation with Python.
COMPUTERS
hotelbusiness.com

Hotels’ New Normal is No Normal

Since the pandemic began in early 2020, we all have been seeking a return to normal. Now, in early 2022, we are still looking for the “New Normal.” Until health officials can determine a way to manage COVID and its variants nationwide, the New Normal is No Normal. Change will continue, stability will be elusive and the world will continue to change. The key to success is to stay focused on the core of your business and leverage the talents of others to help you with the rest.
RETAIL
towardsdatascience.com

Peak Wordle & Word Difficulty

There have been quite a few stories about whether Wordle has changed since its recent acquisition by the New York Times. Some people have claimed that it has become more difficult and speculation has been growing about whether the NYT have modified the gameplay to make it more challenging. While the NYT has acknowledged some minor adjustments to the game’s word-list they deny changing the gameplay in any way.
VIDEO GAMES
towardsdatascience.com

Deploy chatbots in web sites using Hugging Face DLCs

In this tutorial you will learn how to use Hugging Face DLCs for implementing pretrained models and deploy them on a website in order to create chatbots. While this tutorial is focused on conversational type models, you can use the key concepts for any kind of applications. This article was...
SOFTWARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy