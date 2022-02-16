Directing Our Desire

Dear Prudence is Slate’s advice column. Submit questions here. (It’s anonymous!) I am a 45-year-old divorced woman who goes by a very common nickname to my more formal name (think Jenny/Jennifer, Mandy/Amanda). While I know some people use both their formal names and nicknames, I really don’t. Indeed, my closest friend from childhood goes by “Jennifer” and so I really don’t think about it as my name at all. I am dating a terrific guy who, for some reason, insists on calling me “Jennifer.” I have asked why, and pointed out that I don’t call myself “Jennifer,” but it seems to be sticking. Indeed, we went out for dinner with friends last night for the first time and he introduced me as “Jennifer.”
Comments / 0