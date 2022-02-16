Directing Our Desire

Now make no mistake about it — sooner or later this year somebody is going to try and get you to come down off the wall. Take my word for it, the devil himself will personally call you out in an effort to get you to come down off the wall. If you are on kingdom assignment … the devil himself will send somebody to try and cause you to be distracted. Because if you are doing a good work or if you are just doing good at all somebody is going to try and get you to come down off the wall.

