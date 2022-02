Demon Slayer fans who zealously kept up with every single Sunday release since The Entertainment District Arc premiered in early December were treated to a special half-an-hour-long finale this past February 13. Now, these same fans are eagerly waiting for The Swordsmith Village Arc to be adapted. However, some fans have a preference for the English dubbed version, and they either had to resign themselves to watching the original Japanese dub, or they had to wait. If you are in the latter category, there is great news: the wait is soon to be over! In fact, not only is the wait over, but you will also, unlike the sub viewers, be able to binge the entire season in one go if you wish.

