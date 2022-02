A showdown was set between Canada and Sweden in the quarterfinal game. The last meeting was at the 2014 Sochi Olympics, when Canada defeated Sweden 3-0. Defense was on full display through the first two periods, as the game remained scoreless. Once the third period began, it became clear that the outcome would be decided by one mistake or one opportunity for either team. That's exactly what happened, as Lucas Wallmark took advantage of a bad turnover to give Sweden a 1-0 lead. Sweden would tack on an empty-netter and shut out Canada for the 2-0 win to advance to the semifinal game against ROC.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO