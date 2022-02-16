Drew Barrymore goes on 'one or two dates a year'

Halle Berry talks Van Hunt romance, 'commitment ceremony'. For Halle Berry and Van Hunt, it was love before first sight. The "Bruised" star and director, 55, recently told AARP how she fell for the Grammy-winning singer, songwriter and producer, explaining that it was intellectual long before it got physical. "Because of COVID, we spent four months talking on the phone. We were forced to only let our brains connect and discover if we had a connection before our bodies decided to get involved. I'd never done it this way," she says of Van, 51, in the outlet's February/March 2022 cover story. "We talked for hours and hours and hours and hours and never got tired. I fell in love with his mind, his conversation. I realized: I really like him. I really liked who he was, and I can't say I felt that way before." Halle added, "I really believe I've found my person. I fell in love with him before I even met him." She went on to reveal that her 8-year-old son, Maceo, gave the relationship his stamp of approval when he was suddenly inspired to make the couple official. "My son, Maceo, of his own volition did this little commitment ceremony for us in the back seat of the car," she recalled. "I think he finally sees me happy, and it's infectious. It was his way of saying, 'This is good. I like this. This makes me happy.'" The impromptu ceremony made Halle and Van well up with emotion. "I teared up, Van was fighting back tears. Even Maceo knew he'd said something poignant," she said. "It meant a lot to us. I have two children with two different fathers. Van has a son. As a mom living this modern, blended family, all I care about is that my kids are OK with the decisions I'm making."

CELEBRITIES ・ 22 DAYS AGO