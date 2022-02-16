ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Kennedy Chandler scores 17 as No. 16 Tennessee beats No. 4 Kentucky

By Originally posted on
Yardbarker
 3 days ago

In a critical conference matchup, the Tennessee Volunteers got their first win against an AP Top-5 team since 2019 by defeating the Kentucky Wildcats, 76-63. Santiago Vescovi led all players with 18 points as the Thompson-Bowling Arena was rocking in Knoxville. Kentucky (21-5, 10-3 SEC) is currently projected a...

www.yardbarker.com

FanSided

Six reasons why Alabama Basketball will beat Kentucky

Two weeks ago, the Kentucky Wildcats beat the Alabama Crimson Tide in Tuscaloosa. Even though it was one of Alabama Basketball’s all-time worst shooting performances, the Cats only won by 11 points, 66-55. The quick repeat game in Lexington is one in which no algorithm, and no college basketball...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
